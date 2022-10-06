RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia’s military woes mount | Russian missiles slam into city near nuke plant | Ukraine leader says Putin wouldn't survive nuclear attack
MLB injured list use drops 13% this year, lost days down 4%

The Associated Press

October 6, 2022, 5:09 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Use of Major League Baseball’s injured list declined by 13% this season and time lost fell by 4%.

There were 854 placements on the injured list through the end of the regular season on Wednesday. That was down from 983 placements in 2021, the first full season following a schedule curtailed to 60 games because of the pandemic.

Days lost to time on the injured list totaled 41,916, down from 43,513 in 2021.

