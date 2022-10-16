LIV Golf Jeddah Invitational Par Scores

Sunday At The Royal Greens Golf and Country Club King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,200;…

Sunday At The Royal Greens Golf and Country Club King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,200; Par: 70 Final Round (x-won on the third playoff hole)

x-Brooks Koepka, $4,000,000 62-67-69_198 -12

Peter Uihlein, $2,125,000 65-63-70_198 -12

Joaquin Niemann, $1,275,000 68-66-65_199 -11

Sergio Garcia, $1,275,000 67-64-68_199 -11

Matthew Wolff, $816,667 68-66-66_200 -10

Dustin Johnson, $816,667 68-65-67_200 -10

Paul Casey, $816,667 68-64-68_200 -10

Bernd Wiesberger, $602,500 68-68-65_201 -9

Charl Schwartzel, $602,500 64-67-70_201 -9

Anirban Lahiri, $550,000 67-66-69_202 -8

Abraham Ancer, $550,000 67-65-70_202 -8

Talor Gooch, $289,714 69-67-67_203 -7

Jediah Morgan, $289,714 67-68-68_203 -7

Chase Koepka, $289,714 68-67-68_203 -7

Lee Westwood, $289,714 67-68-68_203 -7

Graeme McDowell, $289,714 70-65-68_203 -7

Patrick Reed, $289,714 65-69-69_203 -7

Carlos Ortiz, $289,714 66-68-69_203 -7

Charles Howell III, $210,000 70-68-66_204 -6

Sihwan Kim, $210,000 68-65-71_204 -6

Bryson Dechambeau, $172,500 70-67-68_205 -5

Cameron Smith, $172,500 68-69-68_205 -5

Jason Kokrak, $172,500 70-65-70_205 -5

James Piot, $172,500 66-67-72_205 -5

Phachara Khongwatmai, $164,000 68-71-67_206 -4

Richard Bland, $164,000 71-67-68_206 -4

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, $164,000 69-67-70_206 -4

Branden Grace, $156,000 71-69-67_207 -3

Sam Horsfield, $156,000 69-70-68_207 -3

Laurie Canter, $156,000 71-68-68_207 -3

Louis Oosthuizen, $156,000 68-70-69_207 -3

Ian Poulter, $156,000 68-68-71_207 -3

Harold Varner III, $149,000 68-69-71_208 -2

Hideto Tanihara, $149,000 65-71-72_208 -2

Marc Leishman, $144,000 67-73-69_209 -1

Wade Ormsby, $144,000 70-68-71_209 -1

Phil Mickelson, $144,000 67-71-71_209 -1

Henrik Stenson, $138,000 70-75-66_211 +1

Sadom Kaewkanjana, $138,000 72-68-71_211 +1

Turk Pettit, $138,000 66-70-75_211 +1

Hudson Swafford, $131,000 72-71-69_212 +2

Cameron Tringale, $131,000 75-67-70_212 +2

Scott Vincent, $131,000 69-71-72_212 +2

Shaun Norris, $131,000 69-69-74_212 +2

Matt Jones, $126,000 74-69-70_213 +3

Pat Perez, $124,000 72-67-77_216 +6

Martin Kaymer, $121,000 69-66_135

Kevin NA, $121,000 70_70

Teams Scores

Smash GC (B.Koepka, J.Kokrak, P.Uihlein, C.Koepka), $3,000,000 -33

Fireballs GC (S.Garcia, A.Ancer, C.Ortiz, E.Chacarra), $1,500,000 -27

Crushers GC (B.Dechambeau, P.Casey, C.Howell, A.Lahiri), $250,000 -26

4 Aces GC (D.Johnson, P.Reed, T.Gooch, P.Perez), $250,000 -26

Hy Flyers GC (P.Mickelson, B.Wiesberger, M.Wolff, C.Tringale) -25

Torque GC (J.Niemann, S.Vincent, H.Tanihara, J.Morgan) -20

Majesticks GC (L.Westwood, I.Poulter, H.Stenson, S.Horsfield) -18

Cleeks GC (M.Kaymer, G.McDowell, L.Canter, R.Bland) -18

Stinger GC (L.Oosthuizen, C.Schwartzel, B.Grace, S.Norris) -18

Punch GC (C.Smith, M.Leishman, M.Jones, W.Ormsby) -12

Niblicks GC (H.Varner, H.Swafford, J.Piot, T.Pettit) -12

Iron Heads GC (K.Na, S.Kaewkanjana, P.Khongwatmai, S.Kim) -11

