RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: SpaceX may keep funding Ukraine's Starlink service | Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies
Home » Sports » LIV Golf Jeddah Invitational…

LIV Golf Jeddah Invitational Par Scores

The Associated Press

October 16, 2022, 4:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Sunday
At The Royal Greens Golf and Country Club
King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,200; Par: 70
Final Round
(x-won on the third playoff hole)

x-Brooks Koepka, $4,000,000 62-67-69_198  -12

Peter Uihlein, $2,125,000 65-63-70_198  -12

Joaquin Niemann, $1,275,000 68-66-65_199  -11

Sergio Garcia, $1,275,000 67-64-68_199  -11

Matthew Wolff, $816,667 68-66-66_200  -10

Dustin Johnson, $816,667 68-65-67_200  -10

Paul Casey, $816,667 68-64-68_200  -10

Bernd Wiesberger, $602,500 68-68-65_201   -9

Charl Schwartzel, $602,500 64-67-70_201   -9

Anirban Lahiri, $550,000 67-66-69_202   -8

Abraham Ancer, $550,000 67-65-70_202   -8

Talor Gooch, $289,714 69-67-67_203   -7

Jediah Morgan, $289,714 67-68-68_203   -7

Chase Koepka, $289,714 68-67-68_203   -7

Lee Westwood, $289,714 67-68-68_203   -7

Graeme McDowell, $289,714 70-65-68_203   -7

Patrick Reed, $289,714 65-69-69_203   -7

Carlos Ortiz, $289,714 66-68-69_203   -7

Charles Howell III, $210,000 70-68-66_204   -6

Sihwan Kim, $210,000 68-65-71_204   -6

Bryson Dechambeau, $172,500 70-67-68_205   -5

Cameron Smith, $172,500 68-69-68_205   -5

Jason Kokrak, $172,500 70-65-70_205   -5

James Piot, $172,500 66-67-72_205   -5

Phachara Khongwatmai, $164,000 68-71-67_206   -4

Richard Bland, $164,000 71-67-68_206   -4

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, $164,000 69-67-70_206   -4

Branden Grace, $156,000 71-69-67_207   -3

Sam Horsfield, $156,000 69-70-68_207   -3

Laurie Canter, $156,000 71-68-68_207   -3

Louis Oosthuizen, $156,000 68-70-69_207   -3

Ian Poulter, $156,000 68-68-71_207   -3

Harold Varner III, $149,000 68-69-71_208   -2

Hideto Tanihara, $149,000 65-71-72_208   -2

Marc Leishman, $144,000 67-73-69_209   -1

Wade Ormsby, $144,000 70-68-71_209   -1

Phil Mickelson, $144,000 67-71-71_209   -1

Henrik Stenson, $138,000 70-75-66_211   +1

Sadom Kaewkanjana, $138,000 72-68-71_211   +1

Turk Pettit, $138,000 66-70-75_211   +1

Hudson Swafford, $131,000 72-71-69_212   +2

Cameron Tringale, $131,000 75-67-70_212   +2

Scott Vincent, $131,000 69-71-72_212   +2

Shaun Norris, $131,000 69-69-74_212   +2

Matt Jones, $126,000 74-69-70_213   +3

Pat Perez, $124,000 72-67-77_216   +6

Withdrew

Martin Kaymer, $121,000 69-66_135

Kevin NA, $121,000 70_70

Teams Scores

Smash GC (B.Koepka, J.Kokrak, P.Uihlein, C.Koepka), $3,000,000 -33

Fireballs GC (S.Garcia, A.Ancer, C.Ortiz, E.Chacarra), $1,500,000 -27

Crushers GC (B.Dechambeau, P.Casey, C.Howell, A.Lahiri), $250,000 -26

4 Aces GC (D.Johnson, P.Reed, T.Gooch, P.Perez), $250,000 -26

Hy Flyers GC (P.Mickelson, B.Wiesberger, M.Wolff, C.Tringale) -25

Torque GC (J.Niemann, S.Vincent, H.Tanihara, J.Morgan) -20

Majesticks GC (L.Westwood, I.Poulter, H.Stenson, S.Horsfield) -18

Cleeks GC (M.Kaymer, G.McDowell, L.Canter, R.Bland) -18

Stinger GC (L.Oosthuizen, C.Schwartzel, B.Grace, S.Norris) -18

Punch GC (C.Smith, M.Leishman, M.Jones, W.Ormsby) -12

Niblicks GC (H.Varner, H.Swafford, J.Piot, T.Pettit) -12

Iron Heads GC (K.Na, S.Kaewkanjana, P.Khongwatmai, S.Kim) -11

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

VA extends EHR delay to June 2023 after review finds more system problems

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

Biden administration’s cyber regulatory plan comes into focus

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up