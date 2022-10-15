LIV Golf Jeddah Invitational Par Scores

|Saturday
|At The Royal Greens Golf and Country Club
|King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|Purse: $20 million
|Yardage: 7,200; Par: 70
|a-amateur
|Second Round
Peter Uihlein 65-63_128 -12
Brooks Koepka 62-67_129 -11
Charl Schwartzel 64-67_131 -9
Sergio Garcia 67-64_131 -9
Abraham Ancer 67-65_132 -8
Paul Casey 68-64_132 -8
James Piot 66-67_133 -7
Dustin Johnson 68-65_133 -7
Sihwan Kim 68-65_133 -7
Anirban Lahiri 67-66_133 -7
Joaquin Niemann 68-66_134 -6
Carlos Ortiz 66-68_134 -6
Patrick Reed 65-69_134 -6
Matthew Wolff 68-66_134 -6
Graeme McDowell 70-65_135 -5
Martin Kaymer 69-66_135 -5
Chase Koepka 68-67_135 -5
Jason Kokrak 70-65_135 -5
Lee Westwood 67-68_135 -5
Jediah Morgan 67-68_135 -5
Talor Gooch 69-67_136 -4
Euginio Lopez-Chacarra 69-67_136 -4
Bernd Wiesberger 68-68_136 -4
Hideto Tanihara 65-71_136 -4
Turk Pettit 66-70_136 -4
Ian Poulter 68-68_136 -4
Harold Varner III 68-69_137 -3
Bryson Dechambeau 70-67_137 -3
Cameron Smith 68-69_137 -3
Louis Oosthuizen 68-70_138 -2
Charles Howell III 70-68_138 -2
Shaun Norris 69-69_138 -2
Wade Ormsby 70-68_138 -2
Richard Bland 71-67_138 -2
Phil Mickelson 67-71_138 -2
Pat Perez 72-67_139 -1
Sam Horsfield 69-70_139 -1
Laurie Canter 71-68_139 -1
Phachara Khongwatmai 68-71_139 -1
Branden Grace 71-69_140 E
Sadom Kaewkanjana 72-68_140 E
Scott Vincent 69-71_140 E
Marc Leishman 67-73_140 E
Cameron Tringale 75-67_142 +2
Hudson Swafford 72-71_143 +3
Matt Jones 74-69_143 +3
Henrik Stenson 70-75_145 +5
|Withdrew
Kevin Na
|Teams Scores
Smash GC (B.Koepka, J.Kokrak, P.Uihlein, C.Koepka) -30
Fireballs GC (S.Garcia, A.Ancer, C.Ortiz, E.Chacarra) -24
4 Aces GC (D.Johnson, P.Reed, T.Gooch, P.Perez) -19
Crushers GC (B.Dechambeau, P.Casey, C.Howell, A.Lahiri) -18
Hy Flyers GC (P.Mickelson, B.Wiesberger, M.Wolff, C.Tringale) -16
Torque GC (J.Niemann, S.Vincent, H.Tanihara, J.Morgan) -15
Stinger GC (L.Oosthuizen, C.Schwartzel, B.Grace, S.Norris) -14
Niblicks GC (H.Varner, H.Swafford, J.Piot, T.Pettit) -14
Cleeks GC (M.Kaymer, G.McDowell, L.Canter, R.Bland) -12
Iron Heads GC (K.Na, S.Kaewkanjana, P.Khongwatmai, S.Kim) -10
Majesticks GC (L.Westwood, I.Poulter, H.Stenson, S.Horsfield) -10
Punch GC (C.Smith, M.Leishman, M.Jones, W.Ormsby) -9
