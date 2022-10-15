RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine: Russia hits power site | Putin calls his actions 'correct' | EU to unveil Ukraine training mission | How Ukrainian kids become Russians
LIV Golf Jeddah Invitational Par Scores

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 11:42 AM

Saturday
At The Royal Greens Golf and Country Club
King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,200; Par: 70
a-amateur
Second Round

Peter Uihlein 65-63_128  -12

Brooks Koepka 62-67_129  -11

Charl Schwartzel 64-67_131   -9

Sergio Garcia 67-64_131   -9

Abraham Ancer 67-65_132   -8

Paul Casey 68-64_132   -8

James Piot 66-67_133   -7

Dustin Johnson 68-65_133   -7

Sihwan Kim 68-65_133   -7

Anirban Lahiri 67-66_133   -7

Joaquin Niemann 68-66_134   -6

Carlos Ortiz 66-68_134   -6

Patrick Reed 65-69_134   -6

Matthew Wolff 68-66_134   -6

Graeme McDowell 70-65_135   -5

Martin Kaymer 69-66_135   -5

Chase Koepka 68-67_135   -5

Jason Kokrak 70-65_135   -5

Lee Westwood 67-68_135   -5

Jediah Morgan 67-68_135   -5

Talor Gooch 69-67_136   -4

Euginio Lopez-Chacarra 69-67_136   -4

Bernd Wiesberger 68-68_136   -4

Hideto Tanihara 65-71_136   -4

Turk Pettit 66-70_136   -4

Ian Poulter 68-68_136   -4

Harold Varner III 68-69_137   -3

Bryson Dechambeau 70-67_137   -3

Cameron Smith 68-69_137   -3

Louis Oosthuizen 68-70_138   -2

Charles Howell III 70-68_138   -2

Shaun Norris 69-69_138   -2

Wade Ormsby 70-68_138   -2

Richard Bland 71-67_138   -2

Phil Mickelson 67-71_138   -2

Pat Perez 72-67_139   -1

Sam Horsfield 69-70_139   -1

Laurie Canter 71-68_139   -1

Phachara Khongwatmai 68-71_139   -1

Branden Grace 71-69_140    E

Sadom Kaewkanjana 72-68_140    E

Scott Vincent 69-71_140    E

Marc Leishman 67-73_140    E

Cameron Tringale 75-67_142   +2

Hudson Swafford 72-71_143   +3

Matt Jones 74-69_143   +3

Henrik Stenson 70-75_145   +5

Withdrew

Kevin Na

Teams Scores

Smash GC (B.Koepka, J.Kokrak, P.Uihlein, C.Koepka) -30

Fireballs GC (S.Garcia, A.Ancer, C.Ortiz, E.Chacarra) -24

4 Aces GC (D.Johnson, P.Reed, T.Gooch, P.Perez) -19

Crushers GC (B.Dechambeau, P.Casey, C.Howell, A.Lahiri) -18

Hy Flyers GC (P.Mickelson, B.Wiesberger, M.Wolff, C.Tringale) -16

Torque GC (J.Niemann, S.Vincent, H.Tanihara, J.Morgan) -15

Stinger GC (L.Oosthuizen, C.Schwartzel, B.Grace, S.Norris) -14

Niblicks GC (H.Varner, H.Swafford, J.Piot, T.Pettit) -14

Cleeks GC (M.Kaymer, G.McDowell, L.Canter, R.Bland) -12

Iron Heads GC (K.Na, S.Kaewkanjana, P.Khongwatmai, S.Kim) -10

Majesticks GC (L.Westwood, I.Poulter, H.Stenson, S.Horsfield) -10

Punch GC (C.Smith, M.Leishman, M.Jones, W.Ormsby)  -9

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

