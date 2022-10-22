RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Korda to play Auger-Aliassime in European Open final

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 4:30 PM

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — American Sebastian Korda will play second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final of the European Open.

Korda rallied from a break down in the third set to edge Dominic Thiem 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (4), and Auger-Aliassime had to work hard to beat French player Richard Gasquet 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3), in Saturday’s semifinals.

It will be the 22-year-old Korda’s second final in as many weeks after his loss to Andrey Rublev at Gijon last week. He will be going for his second career title after winning at Parma last year.

Auger-Aliassime, also 22, will be going for his third title after the Canadian’s victories at Florence and Rotterdam this year.

