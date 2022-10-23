RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Weapons shortages hit Ukraine allies | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Ko returns to country of her birth to win BMW Ladies

The Associated Press

October 23, 2022, 6:22 AM

WONJU, South Korea (AP) — Lydia Ko won her 18th career title in the country of her birth after completing a 7-under 65 final round at the BMW Ladies Championship on Sunday.

Ko finished the South Korea-based tournament with a 21 under 267, four strokes ahead of Andrea Lee, who had a final round of 3 under 69.

“This is probably the best I’ve played, the most consistently I’ve played,” Ko said.

“I played the back nine really well in all four of my rounds, and I think that was the big key for me.”

Ko slipped to 15 under when she had a bogey at the No. 7 before firing in six birdies to leave the rest of the pack behind.

“Every time I come back to Korea, even though I play under the New Zealand flag, so many people support me … I think that is such a boost,” Ko said.

There was a three-way tie for third place with Hye-Jin Choi, Hyo Joo Kim and Lilia Vu all ending up at 16-under 272.

Atthaya Thitikul, who carded a tournament record 9 under 63 on the first day, ended up fourth following a disappointing round of 2 over 74 on Sunday with five bogeys and only three birdies.

