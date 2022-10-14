PREP FOOTBALL= Alexander Central 27, South Caldwell 14 Andrews 42, Cherokee 21 Apex 45, Apex Middle Creek 6 Arden Christ…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alexander Central 27, South Caldwell 14

Andrews 42, Cherokee 21

Apex 45, Apex Middle Creek 6

Arden Christ School 24, Charlotte Country Day 13

Asheville 42, McDowell County 0

Asheville Christian 40, Hickory Grove Christian 32

Asheville Roberson 29, Asheville Erwin 9

Avery County 38, Madison County 35

Belmont South Point 28, Gastonia Ashbrook 19

Bertie County 24, Perquimans 6

Boonville Starmount 55, South Stokes 6

Brevard 54, Morganton Patton 0

Cary Panther Creek 56, Green Level 35

Catawba Bandys 21, Newton-Conover 14

Central Davidson 42, Montgomery Central 14

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 36, Charlotte Harding 0

Charlotte Berry Tech 13, Palisades 10

Charlotte Christian 38, Charlotte Providence Day 37

Charlotte Providence 42, Mint Hill Rocky River 12

Chatham Central 67, Bartlett Yancey 0

China Grove Carson 47, East Rowan 10

Chocowinity Southside 45, Lejeune 0

Clayton 50, Wendell Corinth Holders 6

Clinton 23, St. Pauls 20

Concord Cox Mill 45, Lake Norman 7

Covenant Day School 27, Corvian 14

Croatan 28, Swansboro 7

Davidson Community School 42, Lake Norman Charter 0

Durham Hillside 57, Chapel Hill 7

East Bladen 42, Fairmont 26

East Carteret 54, Pamlico County 22

East Davidson 20, South Davidson 0

East Duplin 77, South Lenoir 20

East Forsyth 51, Winston-Salem Reynolds 0

East Lincoln 55, Hickory St. Stephens 3

East Surry 52, East Bend Forbush 7

East Wilkes 42, North Stokes 0

Eastern Guilford 34, Southern Guilford 21

Eastern Randolph 28, Providence Grove 7

Elizabeth City Northeastern 42, Manteo 6

Enka 24, North Buncombe 10

Fayetteville Britt 27, Cape Fear 20

Fayetteville Byrd 14, Lumberton 13

Fayetteville Pine Forest 34, Erwin Triton 6

Fayetteville Sanford 35, Fayetteville Westover 14

Fayetteville Seventy-First 52, Pembroke Swett 6

Forest City Chase 48, Polk County 27

Fuquay-Varina 21, Garner 7

Gates County 34, Washington County 8

Greensboro Dudley 56, Rockingham County 0

Greensboro Grimsley 49, Southwest Guilford 21

Greensboro Page 31, Northern Guilford 14

Greensboro Smith 35, High Point Central 20

Greenville Conley 34, Jacksonville 28

Havelock 50, South Central Pitt 11

Hayesville 27, Swain County 7

Hickory 56, West Iredell 30

Hoke County 42, Cameron Union Pines 22

Hope Mills South View 57, Gray’s Creek 7

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 42, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 9

Jacksonville White Oak 62, Holly Ridge Dixon 9

John Paul II Catholic 35, Bear Grass 13

Kannapolis Brown 28, South Iredell 0

Kings Mountain 63, Belmont Cramer 24

Lawndale Burns 44, East Gaston 0

Lincolnton 21, East Burke 17

Louisburg 28, Roanoke Rapids 27

Maiden 36, Claremont Bunker Hill 33

Marshville Forest Hills 35, West Stanly 14

Matthews Butler 20, Charlotte Catholic 19

Matthews Weddington 42, Monroe Sun Valley 21

Mitchell County 35, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 14

Monroe 40, Monroe Parkwood 0

Mooresboro Jefferson 26, Cherryville 20

Mooresville 54, West Cabarrus 7

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 35, Winston-Salem Carver 6

Morganton Freedom 55, Ashe County 26

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 28, Kernersville McGuinness 7

Murphy 48, Robbinsville 16

New Bern 55, Greenville Rose 7

New Hanover County 27, Topsail 10

Newton Grove Hobbton 20, Salemburg Lakewood 13

North Brunswick 50, West Brunswick 15

North Davidson 49, Asheboro 6

North Forsyth 40, North Surry 8

North Henderson 39, East Henderson 14

North Johnston 14, Goldsboro 7

North Lincoln 55, Newton Foard 17

North Moore 28, Burlington Cummings 25

North Pitt 40, Washington 30

North Rowan 50, West Davidson 3

North Wake Christian 60, Carolina Pride 26

North Wilkes 42, Surry Central 28

Northampton County 38, Wilson Prep 16

Northeast Guilford 43, Winston-Salem Atkins 0

Northwest Cabarrus 26, Concord 22

Oak Grove 28, Thomasville Ledford 20

Pfafftown Reagan 50, Winston-Salem Parkland 0

Pikeville Aycock 29, West Johnston 21

Pinetown Northside 48, Jones County 0

Pittsboro Northwood 42, Orange 7

R-S Central 48, East Rutherford 8

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 42, Charlotte Latin 28

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 57, Raleigh Broughton 9

Raleigh Leesville Road 22, Raleigh Athens Drive 14

Raleigh Millbrook 50, Raleigh Wakefield 8

Randleman 34, Southwestern Randolph 7

Richmond County 35, Lee County 33

Salisbury 48, Lexington 6

Shelby 45, Bessemer City 0

Shelby Crest 51, Gastonia Forestview 7

South Granville 28, Carrboro 3

SouthWest Edgecombe 27, Ayden-Grifton 13

Southeast Guilford 54, Western Guilford 0

Southern Alamance 50, Durham Riverside 37

Southern Pines Pinecrest 30, Scotland 21

Spring Lake Overhills 54, Harnett Central 14

Statesville 44, North Iredell 13

Sylva Smoky Mountain 33, Franklin 17

Tarboro 50, Riverside Martin 14

Valdese Draughn 63, Rosman 8

Vance County 46, Granville Central 0

Wake Forest 48, Wake Forest Heritage 14

Walkertown 46, Mayodan McMichael 0

Wallace-Rose Hill 50, Kinston 20

Warsaw Kenan 51, North Lenoir 6

Watauga County 55, Lenoir Hibriten 7

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 54, Monroe Piedmont 7

Waynesville Tuscola 35, Canton Pisgah 34, 2OT

West Bladen 39, Red Springs 20

West Carteret 24, Richlands 2

West Craven 21, Greene Central 14

West Forsyth 34, Davie County 31

West Henderson 42, Swannanoa Owen 0

West Lincoln 61, West Caldwell 20

West Rowan 36, Central Cabarrus 12

Western Alamance 55, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 0

Western Harnett 21, Fayetteville Smith 18

Whiteville 21, West Columbus 7

Wilkes Central 26, West Wilkes 7

Wilmington Hoggard 29, Wilmington Ashley 19

Wilmington Laney 45, South Brunswick 0

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 21, Robert B. Glenn 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.