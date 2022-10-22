All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Maine 1 1 0 0…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Maine 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Newfoundland 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2 Trois-Rivieres 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 4 Adirondack 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norfolk 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5 Reading 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4 Worcester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2 South Carolina 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2 Florida 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4 Greenville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Orlando 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Savannah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 5 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fort Wayne 1 0 1 0 0 0 5 7 Iowa 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 6 Kalamazoo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wheeling 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 2 Rapid City 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 3 Tulsa 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Allen 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4 Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 5 Wichita 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Reading 2

Atlanta 4, Florida 2

Indy 7, Fort Wayne 5

Maine 4, Trois-Rivieres 3

South Carolina 5, Norfolk 2

Idaho 6, Iowa 2

Tulsa 4, Allen 3

Rapid City 5, Utah 3

Saturday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 6 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Savannah at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 5:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

