All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Maine
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Newfoundland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Trois-Rivieres
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Adirondack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Reading
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Worcester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|South Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Florida
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Greenville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Orlando
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Savannah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Wayne
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|7
|Iowa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Kalamazoo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wheeling
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|2
|Rapid City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|Tulsa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Allen
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Wichita
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Newfoundland 4, Reading 2
Atlanta 4, Florida 2
Indy 7, Fort Wayne 5
Maine 4, Trois-Rivieres 3
South Carolina 5, Norfolk 2
Idaho 6, Iowa 2
Tulsa 4, Allen 3
Rapid City 5, Utah 3
Saturday’s Games
Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 6 p.m.
Norfolk at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Reading at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Savannah at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 3 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Toledo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Jacksonville at Orlando, 5:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
