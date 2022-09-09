Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Tampa Bay 77 58 .570 +1½ Seattle 77 60 .562 +½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Tampa Bay 77 58 .570 +1½ Seattle 77 60 .562 +½ Toronto 76 60 .559 _ Baltimore 72 65 .526 4½

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 12-4), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 10-1) at Baltimore (Lyles 10-9), 5:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 11-9) at Texas (Arihara 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 13-5) at Seattle (Kirby 6-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Atlanta 86 51 .628 +11 San Diego 76 62 .551 +½ Philadelphia 75 62 .547 _ Milwaukee 73 65 .529 2½

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 2, San Francisco 1, 1st game

Miami 6, Philadelphia 5

Milwaukee 4, San Francisco 2, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington (Fedde 6-9) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Anderson 0-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 5-9), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 15-7) at San Diego (Snell 6-8), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 13-5) at Seattle (Kirby 6-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

