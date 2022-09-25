Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Toronto 85 67 .559 +1½ Tampa Bay 84 68 .553 +½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Toronto 85 67 .559 +1½ Tampa Bay 84 68 .553 +½ Seattle 83 68 .550 _ Baltimore 79 72 .523 4

___

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 6, Kansas City 5

Houston 11, Baltimore 10

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 6-3) at Toronto (Gausman 12-10), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 11-11) at Boston (Seabold 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-Atlanta 94 58 .618 +10½ San Diego 84 68 .553 +½ Philadelphia 83 68 .550 _ Milwaukee 82 70 .539 1½

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3

Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 2

San Diego 9, Colorado 3

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (Abbott 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.