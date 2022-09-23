RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Moscow-held regions of Ukraine in 'sham' vote to join Russia | Experts: Evidence of war crimes in Ukraine | World opinion shifts against Russia | Ukraine, Russia agree to prisoner swap
Home » Sports » Wild Card Glance

Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press

September 23, 2022, 10:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Toronto 84 66 .560 +1½
Tampa Bay 83 67 .553
Seattle 82 67 .550 _
Baltimore 78 71 .523 4

___

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 9, Oakland 5

Baltimore 2, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 5

Friday’s Games

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto (Manoah 14-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-6), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 16-5) at Baltimore (Wells 7-7), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 13-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-13), 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
z-Atlanta 93 57 .620 +10½
San Diego 83 67 .553
Philadelphia 82 67 .550 _
Milwaukee 80 70 .533

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 5, San Diego 4

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta (Wright 19-5) at Philadelphia (Falter 5-3), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 10-8) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 15-7) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DOJ finds VA employees can’t be sued by states for providing agency-approved abortions

Biden’s pick to lead NARA eyes veterans’ request backlog, agency digitization deadline

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

Cloud Exchange 2022: VA’s Dave Mazik on transforming veteran services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up