Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Toronto
|84
|66
|.560
|+1½
|Tampa Bay
|83
|67
|.553
|+½
|Seattle
|82
|67
|.550
|_
|Baltimore
|78
|71
|.523
|4
Thursday’s Games
Seattle 9, Oakland 5
Baltimore 2, Houston 0
Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 5
Friday’s Games
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto (Manoah 14-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-6), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 16-5) at Baltimore (Wells 7-7), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 13-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-13), 7:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Atlanta
|93
|57
|.620
|+10½
|San Diego
|83
|67
|.553
|+½
|Philadelphia
|82
|67
|.550
|_
|Milwaukee
|80
|70
|.533
|2½
z-clinched playoff berth
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 5, San Diego 4
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1
Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta (Wright 19-5) at Philadelphia (Falter 5-3), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 10-8) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-3), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 15-7) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-9), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
