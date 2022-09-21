RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin sets partial mobilization | Biden to speak on Russia in UN | Germany, Slovenia agree to send tanks to Ukraine | 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes to join Russia
Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press

September 21, 2022, 10:04 AM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Toronto 84 64 .568 +2½
Tampa Bay 82 66 .554
Seattle 81 66 .551 _

___

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0

Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11

Oakland 4, Seattle 1

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle (Kirby 7-4) at Oakland (Martinez 4-5), 3:37 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
z-Atlanta 93 55 .628 +12½
San Diego 82 66 .554 +1½
Philadelphia 80 67 .544 _
Milwaukee 78 70 .527

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11

Atlanta 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 5

San Diego 5, St. Louis 0

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-12), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 13-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 9-5), 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

___

