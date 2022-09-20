RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia | After Russian occupation, traumatized Ukrainian city emerges | Ukraine warns of 'nuclear terrorism'
Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press

September 20, 2022, 10:04 AM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Toronto 83 64 .565 +1½
Tampa Bay 82 65 .558
Seattle 81 65 .555 _

Monday’s Games

Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 1

Houston 4, Tampa Bay 0

Tuesday’s Games

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 12-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7), 6:45 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 12-10) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Atlanta 92 55 .626 +11½
San Diego 81 66 .551
Philadelphia 80 66 .548 _
Milwaukee 78 69 .531

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 2

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington (Gray 7-9) at Atlanta (Fried 13-6), 12:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 12-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7), 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 11-12) at San Diego (Snell 7-9), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

