Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Toronto 81 63 .563 +½ Seattle 80 62 .563 +½ Tampa Bay 80 63 .559 _

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 0

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Bradish 3-6) at Toronto (Berríos 10-5), 3:07 p.m.

Texas (Gray 7-6) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 12-8), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Atlanta 88 55 .615 +10½ Philadelphia 80 63 .559 +2½ San Diego 78 66 .542 _ Milwaukee 76 67 .531 1½

Thursday’s Games

Miami 5, Philadelphia 3

Arizona 4, San Diego 0

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 9-11) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 9-7) at Arizona (Gallen 12-2), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

