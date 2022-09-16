Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Toronto
|81
|63
|.563
|+½
|Seattle
|80
|62
|.563
|+½
|Tampa Bay
|80
|63
|.559
|_
___
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 0
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore (Bradish 3-6) at Toronto (Berríos 10-5), 3:07 p.m.
Texas (Gray 7-6) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-4), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 12-8), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Atlanta
|88
|55
|.615
|+10½
|Philadelphia
|80
|63
|.559
|+2½
|San Diego
|78
|66
|.542
|_
|Milwaukee
|76
|67
|.531
|1½
___
Thursday’s Games
Miami 5, Philadelphia 3
Arizona 4, San Diego 0
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-4), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 9-11) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 9-7) at Arizona (Gallen 12-2), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
___
