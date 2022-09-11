September 11th: WATCH: Biden speaks at Pentagon | US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press

September 11, 2022, 10:04 AM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Tampa Bay 78 59 .569 +1
Toronto 78 60 .565
Seattle 78 61 .561 _
Baltimore 73 66 .525 5

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 17, Baltimore 4

Toronto 11, Texas 7

Seattle 3, Atlanta 1

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 10-5), 7:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Atlanta 87 52 .626 +10½
Philadelphia 77 62 .554
San Diego 77 63 .550 _
Milwaukee 74 66 .529 3

___

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 8, Washington 5

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 4

Seattle 3, Atlanta 1

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Wright 17-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 5-6), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

