Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Tampa Bay 78 59 .569 +1 Toronto 78 60 .565 +½ Seattle 78 61 .561 _ Baltimore 73 66 .525 5

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 17, Baltimore 4

Toronto 11, Texas 7

Seattle 3, Atlanta 1

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 10-5), 7:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Atlanta 87 52 .626 +10½ Philadelphia 77 62 .554 +½ San Diego 77 63 .550 _ Milwaukee 74 66 .529 3

___

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 8, Washington 5

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 4

Seattle 3, Atlanta 1

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Wright 17-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 5-6), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

