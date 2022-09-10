Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Tampa Bay 78 58 .574 +2 Toronto 77 60 .562 +½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Tampa Bay 78 58 .574 +2 Toronto 77 60 .562 +½ Seattle 77 61 .558 _ Baltimore 73 65 .529 4

___

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 3, Boston 2

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 4, Texas 3

Atlanta 6, Seattle 4

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Hill 6-6) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-5), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 10-5) at Texas (Pérez 10-6), 2:35 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-13), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 87 52 .626 +10½ San Diego 77 62 .554 +½ Philadelphia 76 62 .551 _ Milwaukee 73 66 .525 3½

___

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Washington 3

Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 2

Atlanta 6, Seattle 4

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington (Sánchez 2-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-11), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-4) at Miami (Luzardo 3-6), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Dunn 1-2) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-4), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-13), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 2-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-6), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

___

