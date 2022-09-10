Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Tampa Bay
|78
|58
|.574
|+2
|Toronto
|77
|60
|.562
|+½
|Seattle
|77
|61
|.558
|_
|Baltimore
|73
|65
|.529
|4
___
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 3, Boston 2
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Toronto 4, Texas 3
Atlanta 6, Seattle 4
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston (Hill 6-6) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-5), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 10-5) at Texas (Pérez 10-6), 2:35 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-13), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|87
|52
|.626
|+10½
|San Diego
|77
|62
|.554
|+½
|Philadelphia
|76
|62
|.551
|_
|Milwaukee
|73
|66
|.525
|3½
___
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 5, Washington 3
Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 2
Atlanta 6, Seattle 4
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington (Sánchez 2-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-11), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-4) at Miami (Luzardo 3-6), 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Dunn 1-2) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-4), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-13), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 2-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-6), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
___
