US Open Results

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Saturday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, walkover.

