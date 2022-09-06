RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin attends joint military drills with China, others | Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea | UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
Tennis player Osorio Hernández suspended in doping case

The Associated Press

September 6, 2022, 12:58 PM

LONDON (AP) — Tennis player Juan-Carlos Osorio Hernández of Ecuador has been provisionally suspended for failing a doping test at a competition, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Tuesday.

The 39-year-old Osorio Hernández tested positive for methasterone, which is an anabolic steroid, while competing at a tournament in his home country in June, the ITIA said.

The unranked Osorio Hernández is suspended from playing or attending events while the case is prosecuted.

Osorio Hernández competed at a second-tier event in the capital Quito, where he lost in the first round of qualifying.

