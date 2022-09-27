RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Vote in Ukraine's Russia-held areas stokes tension | Live updates | Russian military recruiter shot | More than $12B on Ukraine in US funding bill
Sports on TV for Wednesday, September 28

The Associated Press

September 27, 2022, 10:45 AM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, September 28
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Indiana

ESPNU — South Carolina at Georgia

FS1 — Ohio St. at Michigan

8 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia

SECN — Mississippi St. at Auburn

9 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota

ESPN2 — Baylor at Iowa St.

FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.

ESPNU — World Cup: U.S. vs. Serbia, Quarterfinal, Sydney

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Toronto OR Atlanta at Washington

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Washington at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Colorado at Vegas

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds; Parma-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds; Parma-WTA Quarterfinals —

