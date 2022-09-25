Presidents Cup Individual Points Table

Saturday At Quail Hollow Club Charlotte, N.C. Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71 UNITED STATES xx, INTERNATIONAL x International Foursomes Fourball Singles…

Saturday At Quail Hollow Club Charlotte, N.C. Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71 UNITED STATES xx, INTERNATIONAL x International Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T Christian Bezuidenhout 0-0-0 0-0-1 1-0-0 1-0-1 2 1½ Corey Conners 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-4-0 4 0 Cameron Davis 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 2-3-0 5 2 Sungjae Im 0-2-0 1-0-1 1-0-0 2-2-1 5 2½ Si Woo Kim 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 3-1-0 4 3 Tom Kim 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 2-3-0 5 2 K.H. Lee 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 3 2 Hideki Matsuyama 1-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-1 1-3-1 5 1½ Sebastian Munoz 0-0-0 1-0-1 1-0-0 2-0-1 3 2½ Taylor Pendrith 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-4-0 4 0 Mito Pereira 0-1-0 0-0-1 0-1-0 0-2-1 3 ½ Adam Scott 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 2-3-0 5 2

United States Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T Sam Burns 0-2-0 0-1-1 0-0-1 0-3-2 5 1 Patrick Cantlay 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 3-1-0 4 3 Tony Finau 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 3-1-0 4 3 Max Homa 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 4-0-0 4 4 Billy Horschel 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 3 1 Kevin Kisner 0-0-0 0-1-1 0-1-0 0-2-1 3 ½ Collin Morikawa 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 3 2 Xander Schauffele 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 3-1-0 4 3 Scottie Scheffler 0-2-0 0-0-1 0-0-1 0-3-1 4 ½ Jordan Spieth 2-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 5-0-0 5 5 Justin Thomas 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 4-1-0 5 4 Cameron Young 1-1-0 0-0-1 0-1-0 1-2-1 4 1½

