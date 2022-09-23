Presidents Cup Individual Points Table

|Friday
|At Quail Hollow Club
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
|UNITED STATES 8, INTERNATIONAL 2
|International
|Foursomes
|Fourball
|Singles
|Total
|Matches
|Points
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Christian Bezuidenhout
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|1
|½
|Corey Conners
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|2
|0
|Cameron Davis
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|2
|1
|Sungjae Im
|0-1-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-1-1
|2
|½
|Si Woo Kim
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1
|1
|Tom Kim
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|2
|0
|K.H. Lee
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1
|0
|Hideki Matsuyama
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|2
|0
|Sebastian Munoz
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|1
|½
|Taylor Pendrith
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|2
|0
|Mito Pereira
|0-1-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-1-1
|2
|½
|Adam Scott
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|2
|0
|United States
|Foursomes
|Fourball
|Singles
|Total
|Matches
|Points
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Sam Burns
|0-1-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|2
|½
|Patrick Cantlay
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|2
|2
|Tony Finau
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1
|1
|Max Homa
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|2
|2
|Billy Horschel
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1
|1
|Kevin Kisner
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|1
|½
|Collin Morikawa
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1
|1
|Xander Schauffele
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|2
|2
|Scottie Scheffler
|0-1-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-1-1
|2
|½
|Jordan Spieth
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|2
|2
|Justin Thomas
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|2
|2
|Cameron Young
|1-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|1-0-1
|2
|1½
