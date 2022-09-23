Presidents Cup Individual Points Table

Friday At Quail Hollow Club Charlotte, N.C. Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71 UNITED STATES 8, INTERNATIONAL 2 International Foursomes Fourball Singles…

Friday At Quail Hollow Club Charlotte, N.C. Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71 UNITED STATES 8, INTERNATIONAL 2 International Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T Christian Bezuidenhout 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 1 ½ Corey Conners 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 2 0 Cameron Davis 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 2 1 Sungjae Im 0-1-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-1-1 2 ½ Si Woo Kim 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1 1 Tom Kim 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 2 0 K.H. Lee 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0 Hideki Matsuyama 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 2 0 Sebastian Munoz 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 1 ½ Taylor Pendrith 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 2 0 Mito Pereira 0-1-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-1-1 2 ½ Adam Scott 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 2 0

United States Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T Sam Burns 0-1-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 2 ½ Patrick Cantlay 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 2 2 Tony Finau 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1 1 Max Homa 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 2 2 Billy Horschel 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1 1 Kevin Kisner 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 1 ½ Collin Morikawa 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1 1 Xander Schauffele 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 2 2 Scottie Scheffler 0-1-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-1-1 2 ½ Jordan Spieth 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 2 2 Justin Thomas 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 2 2 Cameron Young 1-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-1 2 1½

