Presidents Cup, Cards

|Sunday
|At Quail Hollow Club
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
|UNITED STATES 17½, INTERNATIONAL 12½
|SINGLES
|United States 6½, International 5½
|Par
|444-343-544-345-434-544
|Si Woo Kim, Int
|444-344-445-235-434-443
|Justin Thomas, US
|434-244-454-354-444-534
International, 1 up.
___
|Par
|444-343-544-345-434-544
|Cameron Davis, Int
|444-343-545-346-444-xxx
|Jordan Spieth, US
|554-233-554-334-334-xxx
United States, 4 and 3.
___
|Par
|444-343-544-345-434-544
|Hideki Matsuyama, Int
|434-343-444-345-435-444
|Sam Burns, US
|444-333-554-234-436-444
Halved.
___
|Par
|444-343-544-345-434-544
|Adam Scott, Int
|444-444-443-344-535-5xx
|Patrick Cantlay, US
|433-344-643-344-454-5xx
United States, 3 and 2.
___
|Par
|444-343-544-345-434-544
|Sebastian Munoz, Int
|544-344-434-224-533-52x
|Scottie Scheffler, US
|445-243-445-324-534-43x
International, 2 and 1.
___
|Par
|444-343-544-345-434-544
|Taylor Pendrith, Int.
|453-342-435-335-435-54x
|Tony Finau, US
|344-443-534-334-335-43x
United States, 3 and 1.
___
|Par
|444-343-544-345-434-544
|Corey Conners, Int
|455-345-534-434-435-454
|Xander Schauffele, US
|455-343-434-335-544-454
United States, 1 up.
___
|Par
|444-343-544-345-434-544
|Sungjae Im, Int
|444-343-554-354-435-533
|Cameron Young, US
|555-243-444-355-434-543
International, 1 up.
___
|Par
|444-343-544-345-434-544
|K.H. Lee, Int
|435-343-545-335-434-43x
|Billy Horschel, US
|554-343-644-445-334-44x
International, 3 and 1.
___
|Par
|444-343-544-345-434-544
|Tom Kim, Int
|445-343-435-346-535-444
|Max Homa, US
|445-433-756-344-423-444
United States, 1 up.
___
|Par
|444-343-544-345-434-544
|Mito Pereira, Int
|344-343-544-434-435-4xx
|Collin Morikawa, US
|344-333-334-244-435-4xx
United States, 3 and 2.
___
|Par
|444-343-544-345-434-544
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Int
|446-343-444-345-424-45x
|Kevin Kisner, US
|544-352-544-335-434-55x
International, 2 and 1.
