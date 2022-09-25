Presidents Cup, Cards

Sunday At Quail Hollow Club Charlotte, N.C. Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71 UNITED STATES 17½, INTERNATIONAL 12½ SINGLES United States 6½,…

Sunday At Quail Hollow Club Charlotte, N.C. Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71 UNITED STATES 17½, INTERNATIONAL 12½ SINGLES United States 6½, International 5½ Par 444-343-544-345-434-544 Si Woo Kim, Int 444-344-445-235-434-443 Justin Thomas, US 434-244-454-354-444-534

International, 1 up.

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544 Cameron Davis, Int 444-343-545-346-444-xxx Jordan Spieth, US 554-233-554-334-334-xxx

United States, 4 and 3.

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544 Hideki Matsuyama, Int 434-343-444-345-435-444 Sam Burns, US 444-333-554-234-436-444

Halved.

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544 Adam Scott, Int 444-444-443-344-535-5xx Patrick Cantlay, US 433-344-643-344-454-5xx

United States, 3 and 2.

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544 Sebastian Munoz, Int 544-344-434-224-533-52x Scottie Scheffler, US 445-243-445-324-534-43x

International, 2 and 1.

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544 Taylor Pendrith, Int. 453-342-435-335-435-54x Tony Finau, US 344-443-534-334-335-43x

United States, 3 and 1.

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544 Corey Conners, Int 455-345-534-434-435-454 Xander Schauffele, US 455-343-434-335-544-454

United States, 1 up.

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544 Sungjae Im, Int 444-343-554-354-435-533 Cameron Young, US 555-243-444-355-434-543

International, 1 up.

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544 K.H. Lee, Int 435-343-545-335-434-43x Billy Horschel, US 554-343-644-445-334-44x

International, 3 and 1.

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544 Tom Kim, Int 445-343-435-346-535-444 Max Homa, US 445-433-756-344-423-444

United States, 1 up.

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544 Mito Pereira, Int 344-343-544-434-435-4xx Collin Morikawa, US 344-333-334-244-435-4xx

United States, 3 and 2.

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Int 446-343-444-345-424-45x Kevin Kisner, US 544-352-544-335-434-55x

International, 2 and 1.

