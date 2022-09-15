NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics Results

Thursday At Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, Tenn. Lap length: 0.53 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (6) Ty Majeski, Toyota,…

Thursday

At Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (6) Ty Majeski, Toyota, 200 laps, 45 points.

2. (35) Zane Smith, Ford, 200, 36.

3. (28) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 200, 34.

4. (4) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 200, 39.

5. (16) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 200, 33.

6. (1) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet, 200, 39.

7. (3) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 200, 48.

8. (7) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 200, 41.

9. (2) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 200, 48.

10. (5) Corey Heim, Toyota, 200, 30.

11. (12) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 200, 26.

12. (36) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 200, 28.

13. (27) Kaden Honeycutt, Toyota, 200, 26.

14. (18) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 200, 23.

15. (8) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

16. (17) Taylor Gray, Ford, 200, 27.

17. (26) Tanner Gray, Ford, 200, 24.

18. (11) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 200, 26.

19. (10) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 200, 18.

20. (32) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 200, 17.

21. (20) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 200, 16.

22. (15) Jake Garcia, Chevrolet, 200, 15.

23. (23) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, 200, 14.

24. (19) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 200, 13.

25. (25) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 200, 12.

26. (29) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 200, 11.

27. (9) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 199, 17.

28. (22) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 197, 9.

29. (31) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, 195, 0.

30. (24) Chase Purdy, Toyota, 193, 12.

31. (21) Connor Mosack, Chevrolet, 192, 6.

32. (13) Dean Thompson, Chevrolet, accident, 178, 5.

33. (30) Chris Hacker, Chevrolet, suspension, 165, 4.

34. (14) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, accident, 44, 3.

35. (34) Josh Reaume, Chevrolet, accident, 34, 2.

36. (33) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, accident, 25, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 74.706 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 25 minutes, 37 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.152 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 49 laps.

Lead Changes: 3 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D.Kraus 0-27; C.Smith 28-116; Z.Smith 117-155; T.Majeski 156-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Smith, 1 time for 89 laps; T.Majeski, 1 time for 45 laps; Z.Smith, 1 time for 39 laps; D.Kraus, 1 time for 27 laps.

Wins: Z.Smith, 3; C.Smith, 3; J.Nemechek, 2; C.Heim, 2; B.Rhodes, 1; S.Friesen, 1; G.Enfinger, 1; R.Preece, 1; P.Kligerman, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. Z.Smith, 3037; 2. C.Smith, 3028; 3. J.Nemechek, 3024; 4. B.Rhodes, 3017; 5. S.Friesen, 3013; 6. T.Majeski, 3008; 7. G.Enfinger, 3007; 8. C.Eckes, 3007; 9. C.Hocevar, 2099; 10. M.Crafton, 2092; 11. D.Kraus, 484; 12. T.Ankrum, 475; 13. M.DiBenedetto, 431; 14. T.Gray, 410; 15. C.Heim, 378; 16. C.Purdy, 369.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

