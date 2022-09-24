RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia shells cities amid Kremlin-staged votes | West: More sanctions if Putin carries out threats | Kremlin-staged vote begins | Russian men fleeing Russia
MATCHDAY: Croatia & Denmark in contention; Dutch in control

The Associated Press

September 24, 2022, 1:59 PM

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:

NATIONS LEAGUE:

LEAGUE A

There’s all to play for in Group 1 as Croatia and Denmark fight to finish first and qualify for the Final Four. Croatia leads Denmark by one point but faces a difficult trip to Austria, which is in last place and trying to avoid relegation to the second tier. The Danes faces a France side that has already lost its title but is only one point ahead of the Austrians and not safe from relegation. But a bright note for France coach Didier Deschamps is that his forwards Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud scored in the 2-0 win against Austria this week. Giroud needs two more goals to match Thierry Henry’s national record of 51. Things look clearer in Group 4. The Netherlands is almost qualified with a three-point lead over second-placed Belgium. The visiting Belgians need to win by three goals in Amsterdam. Still, the home defense will be wary of midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who has made a great start to the season for Manchester City and scored this week against Wales. The Welsh are bottom and three points behind Poland ahead of their meeting in Cardiff. But a win saves Wales from relegation.

LEAGUE C

Turkey and Kazakhstan have already secured promotion to the second tier as group winners. In Group 1 Turkey visits the Faroe Islands and Luxembourg hosts winless Lithuania, which has conceded 13 goals. Group 3’s action sees Azerbaijan hosting Kazakhstan and Slovakia at home to winless Belarus.

