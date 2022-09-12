All Times EDT x-first half division winner y-second half division winner Northwest League W L Pct. GB x-Eugene (San Francisco)…

All Times EDT x-first half division winner y-second half division winner

Northwest League

W L Pct. GB x-Eugene (San Francisco) 43 23 .652 — y-Vancouver (Toronto) 37 29 .561 6 Hillsboro (Arizona) 31 35 .470 12 Spokane (Colorado) 30 36 .455 13 Everett (Seattle) 29 37 .439 14 Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 28 38 .424 15

Saturday’s Games

Everett 9, Hillsboro 8

Spokane 7, Tri-City 4

Eugene 4, Vancouver 2

Sunday’s Games

Eugene 9, Vancouver 3

Hillsboro 8, Everett 5

Tri-City 4, Spokane 3

