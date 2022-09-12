|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|y-second half division winner
Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Eugene (San Francisco)
|43
|23
|.652
|—
|y-Vancouver (Toronto)
|37
|29
|.561
|6
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|31
|35
|.470
|12
|Spokane (Colorado)
|30
|36
|.455
|13
|Everett (Seattle)
|29
|37
|.439
|14
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|28
|38
|.424
|15
___
|Saturday’s Games
Everett 9, Hillsboro 8
Spokane 7, Tri-City 4
Eugene 4, Vancouver 2
|Sunday’s Games
Eugene 9, Vancouver 3
Hillsboro 8, Everett 5
Tri-City 4, Spokane 3
