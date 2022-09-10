All Times EDT x-first half division winner; y-second half Northwest League W L Pct. GB x-Eugene (San Francisco) 41 23…

All Times EDT x-first half division winner; y-second half

Northwest League

W L Pct. GB x-Eugene (San Francisco) 41 23 .641 — y-Vancouver (Toronto) 37 27 .578 4 Hillsboro (Arizona) 30 34 .469 11 Spokane (Colorado) 29 35 .453 12 Everett (Seattle) 28 36 .438 13 Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 27 37 .422 14

___

Thursday’s Games

Tri-City 4, Spokane 2

Eugene 10, Vancouver 3

Hillsboro 8, Everett 7

Friday’s Games

Eugene 6, Vancouver 4

Hillsboro 4, Everett 2

Tri-City 5, Spokane 3

Saturday’s Games

Hillsboro at Everett, 9:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

