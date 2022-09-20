RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Growing global perils as Biden returns to UN | Africa leader warns of pressure to choose sides | Ukraine warns of 'nuclear terrorism'
Home » Sports » Coyotes sign Hayton right…

Coyotes sign Hayton right before training camp

The Associated Press

September 20, 2022, 9:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton to a two-year contract right before the start of training camp.

Terms of the deal announced Tuesday were not released.

The 22-year-old Hayton was a restricted free agent and not initially listed on Arizona’s roster for camp, which begins Thursday.

Hayton had 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes last season, all career highs.

Arizona drafted the Peterborough, Ontario native with the fifth overall pick of the 2018 NHL draft. He has 13 goals and 18 assists in 94 career games with the Coyotes.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

CIA aims to decrease median hiring time ‘by orders of magnitude’ by December

Federal CISO: Software security memo is an enabler of the digital future

DARPA launches new program to let small innovators behind the classified curtain

Cloud Exchange 2022: Interior Business Center’s Byron Adkins on customers driving IT goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up