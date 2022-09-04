LABOR DAY WEEKEND: What's open, closed on Labor Day? | What to do this weekend | Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel
Chicharito lifts Galaxy into 2-2 draw with Sporting KC

The Associated Press

September 4, 2022, 10:51 PM

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Chicharito scored the equalizer for the LA Galaxy in a 2-2 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.

Chicharito, who scored both LA goals, scored the equalizer in the 88th minute on a penalty kick.

Johnny Russell and Felipe Hernandez scored for Sporting KC (8-15-6).

Sporting KC outshot the Galaxy (11-11-6) 15-9. Both teams had five shots on goal.

Jonathan Bond saved three of the five shots he faced for the Galaxy. John Pulskamp had two saves for Sporting KC.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with the Galaxy visiting Nashville and Sporting KC visiting the Houston Dynamo.

