Celentano, Hagglund lead Cincinnati past Charlotte 2-0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Roman Celentano stopped the two shots he faced while Nick Hagglund scored as Cincinnati earned a 2-0 victory Saturday over Charlotte FC.

Hagglund put Cincinnati (9-8-11) ahead for good at 1-0 in the 38th minute. Luciano Acosta had an assist on the goal and then scored the second one for Cincinnati.

Charlotte (10-17-2) outshot Cincinnati 12-9, with two shots on goal to four for Cincinnati.

Celentano saved both of the shots he faced for Cincinnati. Kristijan Kahlina saved two of the four shots he faced for Charlotte.

Both teams play New York City FC next, Cincinnati on Wednesday on the road and Charlotte at home on Saturday.

