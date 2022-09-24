RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: West: More sanctions if Putin carries out threats | Kremlin-staged vote begins | Russian men fleeing Russia | Experts present evidence of war crimes
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

September 24, 2022, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
z-New York 92 58 .613 _
Tampa Bay 84 67 .556
Toronto 84 67 .556
Baltimore 79 71 .527 13
Boston 72 78 .480 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 84 67 .556 _
Chicago 76 75 .503 8
Minnesota 73 78 .483 11
Kansas City 62 89 .411 22
Detroit 58 92 .387 25½

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Houston 99 53 .651 _
Seattle 82 68 .547 16
Los Angeles 66 85 .437 32½
Texas 65 85 .433 33
Oakland 55 96 .364 43½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
z-New York 96 56 .632 _
z-Atlanta 93 58 .616
Philadelphia 83 67 .553 12
Miami 62 89 .411 33½
Washington 52 98 .347 43

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 89 63 .586 _
Milwaukee 81 70 .536
Chicago 66 85 .437 22½
Cincinnati 59 92 .391 29½
Pittsburgh 55 96 .364 33½

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 104 47 .689 _
San Diego 83 68 .550 21
San Francisco 74 77 .490 30
Arizona 70 82 .461 34½
Colorado 65 86 .430 39

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Houston 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 6

Kansas City 5, Seattle 1

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2

Cleveland 6, Texas 3

N.Y. Mets 9, Oakland 2

Saturday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston (Javier 10-9) at Baltimore (Voth 5-3), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-6), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 4-10) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-8) at Minnesota (Bundy 8-7), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 7-6) at Kansas City (Castillo 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-6) at Texas (Ragans 0-2), 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 10-4) at Oakland (Sears 6-2), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Bello 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 10-4), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Miami 5, Washington 2

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 5

Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1

Colorado 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 9, Oakland 2

St. Louis 11, L.A. Dodgers 0

San Francisco 6, Arizona 5

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Morton 9-6) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-7), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 2-6) at Miami (Cabrera 6-3), 1:40 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 9-10), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-6) at Arizona (Jameson 2-0), 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 10-4) at Oakland (Sears 6-2), 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 11-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

