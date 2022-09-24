All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|92
|58
|.613
|_
|Tampa Bay
|84
|67
|.556
|8½
|Toronto
|84
|67
|.556
|8½
|Baltimore
|79
|71
|.527
|13
|Boston
|72
|78
|.480
|20
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|84
|67
|.556
|_
|Chicago
|76
|75
|.503
|8
|Minnesota
|73
|78
|.483
|11
|Kansas City
|62
|89
|.411
|22
|Detroit
|58
|92
|.387
|25½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|99
|53
|.651
|_
|Seattle
|82
|68
|.547
|16
|Los Angeles
|66
|85
|.437
|32½
|Texas
|65
|85
|.433
|33
|Oakland
|55
|96
|.364
|43½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|96
|56
|.632
|_
|z-Atlanta
|93
|58
|.616
|2½
|Philadelphia
|83
|67
|.553
|12
|Miami
|62
|89
|.411
|33½
|Washington
|52
|98
|.347
|43
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|89
|63
|.586
|_
|Milwaukee
|81
|70
|.536
|7½
|Chicago
|66
|85
|.437
|22½
|Cincinnati
|59
|92
|.391
|29½
|Pittsburgh
|55
|96
|.364
|33½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|104
|47
|.689
|_
|San Diego
|83
|68
|.550
|21
|San Francisco
|74
|77
|.490
|30
|Arizona
|70
|82
|.461
|34½
|Colorado
|65
|86
|.430
|39
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Houston 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 4
Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 6
Kansas City 5, Seattle 1
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2
Cleveland 6, Texas 3
N.Y. Mets 9, Oakland 2
Saturday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Houston (Javier 10-9) at Baltimore (Voth 5-3), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-6), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 4-10) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-8) at Minnesota (Bundy 8-7), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 7-6) at Kansas City (Castillo 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-6) at Texas (Ragans 0-2), 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 10-4) at Oakland (Sears 6-2), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Bello 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 10-4), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Miami 5, Washington 2
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3
Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 5
Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1
Colorado 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 9, Oakland 2
St. Louis 11, L.A. Dodgers 0
San Francisco 6, Arizona 5
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta (Morton 9-6) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-7), 1:40 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 2-6) at Miami (Cabrera 6-3), 1:40 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 9-10), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Junis 4-6) at Arizona (Jameson 2-0), 3:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 10-4) at Oakland (Sears 6-2), 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 11-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
