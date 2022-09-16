All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 87 56 .608 _ Toronto 81 63 .563 6½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 87 56 .608 _ Toronto 81 63 .563 6½ Tampa Bay 80 63 .559 7 Baltimore 75 67 .528 11½ Boston 69 74 .483 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 76 66 .535 _ Chicago 74 70 .514 3 Minnesota 72 70 .507 4 Kansas City 57 87 .396 20 Detroit 54 89 .378 22½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 94 50 .653 _ Seattle 80 62 .563 13 Texas 62 81 .434 31½ Los Angeles 61 82 .427 32½ Oakland 52 92 .361 42

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 90 55 .621 _ Atlanta 88 55 .615 1 Philadelphia 80 63 .559 9 Miami 59 85 .410 30½ Washington 49 94 .343 40

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 84 60 .583 _ Milwaukee 76 67 .531 7½ Chicago 61 82 .427 22½ Cincinnati 57 86 .399 26½ Pittsburgh 55 89 .382 29

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 98 44 .690 _ San Diego 78 66 .542 21 San Francisco 69 74 .483 29½ Arizona 68 75 .476 30½ Colorado 62 81 .434 36½

x-clinched division

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 0

Minnesota 3, Kansas City 2

Houston 5, Oakland 2

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota (Winder 4-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 10-8), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Bradish 3-6) at Toronto (Berríos 10-5), 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 8-4) at Boston (Hill 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-8) at Detroit (Rodriguez 3-5), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 7-6) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 8-11) at Houston (Urquidy 13-6), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 12-8), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Miami 5, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 2

Arizona 4, San Diego 0

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Greene 4-12) at St. Louis (Quintana 5-6), 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Colorado (Ureña 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 4-11) at Washington (Fedde 6-10), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 13-8), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 4-11) at St. Louis (Hudson 7-7), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Nola 9-11) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 9-7) at Arizona (Gallen 12-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-7) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.