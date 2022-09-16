Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queue for queen's coffin 'paused' as wait hits 14 hours | Reflections from the queue | King Charles’ history with US presidents
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

September 16, 2022, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 87 56 .608 _
Toronto 81 63 .563
Tampa Bay 80 63 .559 7
Baltimore 75 67 .528 11½
Boston 69 74 .483 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 76 66 .535 _
Chicago 74 70 .514 3
Minnesota 72 70 .507 4
Kansas City 57 87 .396 20
Detroit 54 89 .378 22½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 94 50 .653 _
Seattle 80 62 .563 13
Texas 62 81 .434 31½
Los Angeles 61 82 .427 32½
Oakland 52 92 .361 42

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 90 55 .621 _
Atlanta 88 55 .615 1
Philadelphia 80 63 .559 9
Miami 59 85 .410 30½
Washington 49 94 .343 40

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 84 60 .583 _
Milwaukee 76 67 .531
Chicago 61 82 .427 22½
Cincinnati 57 86 .399 26½
Pittsburgh 55 89 .382 29

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 98 44 .690 _
San Diego 78 66 .542 21
San Francisco 69 74 .483 29½
Arizona 68 75 .476 30½
Colorado 62 81 .434 36½

x-clinched division

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 0

Minnesota 3, Kansas City 2

Houston 5, Oakland 2

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota (Winder 4-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 10-8), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Bradish 3-6) at Toronto (Berríos 10-5), 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 8-4) at Boston (Hill 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-8) at Detroit (Rodriguez 3-5), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 7-6) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 8-11) at Houston (Urquidy 13-6), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 12-8), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Miami 5, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 2

Arizona 4, San Diego 0

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Greene 4-12) at St. Louis (Quintana 5-6), 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Colorado (Ureña 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 4-11) at Washington (Fedde 6-10), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 13-8), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 4-11) at St. Louis (Hudson 7-7), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Nola 9-11) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 9-7) at Arizona (Gallen 12-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-7) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

GSA makes inflation adjustments a bit easier for contractors

House Dems want details from Federal Protective Service in wake of rising threats

CISA strategy calls for cultivating ‘high-performing workforce’

Agencies have new ways to consider workforce improvements with OMB’s final learning agenda

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up