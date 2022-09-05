HEALTH: Medicaid extensions for new moms grow | COVID-19 booster déjà vu | It’s Cholesterol Education Month | Why wastewater surveillance is more targeted
Home » Sports » Atalanta beats Berlusconi's Monza…

Atalanta beats Berlusconi’s Monza 2-0, moves atop Serie A

The Associated Press

September 5, 2022, 5:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROME (AP) — Unbeaten Atalanta moved two points clear atop the Serie A after beating Silvio Berlusconi’s last-placed Monza 2-0 on Monday.

What’s more, Atalanta did it without its starting forwards Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel.

The 19-year-old striker Rasmus Højlund put Atalanta ahead near the hour mark after being set up by Ademola Lookman.

Eight minutes later, Lookman appeared to have the tap in but on closer review there was a deflection and the score went down as an own goal from Monza defender Marlon.

After five rounds, Atalanta moved two points ahead of Napoli and defending champion AC Milan, with Udinese, Roma and Torino all three points back.

Monza, making its top-division debut, has lost all five of its matches, leaving coach Giovanni Stroppa at risk of losing his job.

Torino beat Lecce 1-0 with a goal from Nikola Vlasic.

Also, Salernitana and Empoli drew 2-2.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

LGBTQ youth with military parents are at risk of mental health issues, new study says

DoD reports 'tragic' uptick in military sexual assaults, vows to implement reforms

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

White House expects CR ahead of fiscal 2023, seeks $47B in emergency spending

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up