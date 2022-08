World Tour Citi Open Results

Friday At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Washington Purse: $1,953,285 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Friday from Citi…

Friday

At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

Washington

Purse: $1,953,285

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Friday from Citi Open at Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Andrey Rublev (1), Russia, def. Maxime Cressy (13), United States, 6-4, 7-6 (8).

Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, def. Holger Rune (9), Denmark, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Victoria Azarenka (4), Belarus, def. Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (7), 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Kaia Kanepi (6), Estonia, def. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-3.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.