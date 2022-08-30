RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south | Ukraine’s versatile military | Russia faces issues with Iran-made drones | UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant
Home » Sports » Wild sign ex-Ducks center…

Wild sign ex-Ducks center Sam Steel to 1-year, $825,000 deal

The Associated Press

August 30, 2022, 4:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild signed former Anaheim Ducks center Sam Steel to a one-year, $825,000 contract on Tuesday, adding depth at a vital position.

The 24-year-old Steel played in a career-most 68 games for the Ducks last season, collecting six goals, 14 assists and a career-high 27 blocked shots.

The 2016 first-round draft pick has 24 goals and 41 assists in 197 career NHL games over parts of four seasons, all with Anaheim. The native of Alberta became the youngest Ducks player to record a hat trick when he scored three goals on March 26, 2019, as a 21-year-old.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

The fate of the SBIR program hangs in the balance of the next month

OMB seeks feedback on plans to bridge federal ‘data divide’ hampering equity goals

Lawmakers seek OPM update on plans to expand infertility coverage for federal employees

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up