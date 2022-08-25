USGA Senior Women’s Open Scores

Thursday At NCR Country Club Kettering, Ohio Yardage: 6,119; Par: 73 First Round Tammie Green 36-32-68 Catrin Nilsmark 36-33-69 Leta…

Thursday At NCR Country Club Kettering, Ohio Yardage: 6,119; Par: 73 First Round

Tammie Green 36-32-68

Catrin Nilsmark 36-33-69

Leta Lindley 34-35-69

Helen Alfredsson 35-35-70

Pat Hurst 35-35-70

Laura Davies 39-32-71

Catriona Matthew 35-37-72

Judith Kyrinis (a) 38-34-72

Laurel Kean 36-36-72

Annika Sorenstam 37-36-73

Trish Johnson 37-36-73

Audra Burks 38-35-73

Rosie Jones 37-37-74

Jill McGill 38-36-74

Cathy Johnston-Forbes 38-36-74

Michelle Dobek 38-36-74

Patricia Ehrhart (a) 37-37-74

Yukako Matsumoto 37-37-74

Jacqueline Gallagher-Smith 37-37-74

Lara Tennant (a) 39-36-75

Yuko Saito 36-39-75

Christa Johnson 37-38-75

Michele Redman 37-38-75

Stefania Croce 38-37-75

Pam Prescott (a) 39-36-75

Cheryl Anderson 39-36-75

Tracy Hanson 39-36-75

Kristi Albers 39-37-76

Juli Inkster 39-37-76

Danielle Ammaccapane 39-37-76

Dina Ammaccapane 38-38-76

Liselotte Neumann 40-36-76

Lisa Grimes 40-36-76

Jamie Fischer 38-38-76

Amy Alcott 40-36-76

Susie Redman 38-38-76

Sherry Andonian 39-37-76

Denise Killeen 39-37-76

Alison Nicholas 39-38-77

Itsuko Moridaira (a) 36-41-77

Jane Geddes 39-39-78

Becky Iverson 38-40-78

Michelle McGann 39-39-78

Barb Moxness 39-39-78

Lisa DePaulo 42-36-78

Ellen Port (a) 39-39-78

Elaine Crosby 39-39-78

Marion Reid (a) 39-39-78

Laura Shanahan Rowe 40-38-78

Leslie Spalding 39-39-78

Moira Dunn-Bohls 40-38-78

Eriko Gejo 38-40-78

Karen Garcia (a) 36-43-79

Sue Wooster (a) 41-38-79

Nicole Jeray 41-38-79

Hollis Stacy 40-39-79

Maggie Will 42-37-79

Lisa McGill (a) 43-36-79

Pat Shriver 42-37-79

Dana Bates 42-37-79

Sherry Wright (a) 40-39-79

Cathy Panton-Lewis 40-40-80

Yuka Shiroto 40-40-80

Jayne Pardus (a) 38-42-80

Yuko Ogura 41-39-80

Laura Coble (a) 41-40-81

Lynne Cowan (a) 39-42-81

Noreen Mohler (a) 41-40-81

Teresa Ishiguro 42-39-81

Theresa Mahlik (a) 42-39-81

Angela Buzminski 41-40-81

Tonya Gill Danckaert 43-38-81

Suzanne Strudwick 40-41-81

Martha Leach (a) 40-42-82

Shelly Stouffer (a) 40-42-82

Dana Ebster 40-42-82

CJ Reeves 41-41-82

Tina Barker (a) 43-39-82

Sue Ertl 41-41-82

Kathy Kurata (a) 40-42-82

Janet Moore (a) 40-42-82

Brandie Burton 44-38-82

Tina Tombs 40-42-82

Anna Morales (a) 39-43-82

Martha Linscott (a) 43-39-82

Maggie Leef (a) 41-41-82

Mary Jane Hiestand (a) 42-40-82

Barbara Bunkowsky 44-38-82

Kelley Brooke 44-39-83

Julie Oxendine (a) 41-42-83

JoAnne Carner 43-40-83

Jean Bartholomew 45-38-83

Gigi Higgins (a) 40-43-83

Amy Fruhwirth 44-39-83

Cheryl Fox 40-44-84

Karen Weiss 44-40-84

Carin Hjalmarsson 44-40-84

Sally Voss Krueger (a) 42-42-84

Adele Snyder 42-42-84

Anne Marie Palli 45-39-84

Wendy Modic 47-37-84

Laura Carson (a) 43-41-84

Smriti Mehra 44-40-84

Kaori Shimura 45-39-84

Kim Williams 44-41-85

Jan Stephenson 43-42-85

Carol Semple Thompson (a) 45-40-85

Kristal Parker 44-41-85

Christine Lindsey 44-41-85

Susie Keane (a) 44-41-85

Kris Tschetter 42-44-86

Kim Shek (a) 46-40-86

Helene Chartrand (a) 44-42-86

Karen Bennett 43-44-87

Avis Brown-Riley 42-45-87

Joy Bonhurst 48-40-88

Kay Daniel (a) 44-46-90

Stephenie Harris (a) 48-42-90

Michaelyn Farmer (a) 48-43-91

Suzi Spotleson (a) 47-47-94

