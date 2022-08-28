USGA Senior Women’s Open Scores

Sunday At NCR Country Club Kettering, Ohio Yardage: 6,119; Par: 73 Final Round Jill McGill 74-71-71-71_289 Leta Lindley 69-72-75-74_290 Catriona…

Sunday At NCR Country Club Kettering, Ohio Yardage: 6,119; Par: 73 Final Round

Jill McGill 74-71-71-71_289

Leta Lindley 69-72-75-74_290

Catriona Matthew 72-76-70-73_291

Helen Alfredsson 70-70-75-76_291

Juli Inkster 76-71-73-73_293

Annika Sorenstam 73-70-73-77_293

Laura Davies 71-76-68-78_293

Catrin Nilsmark 69-76-76-73_294

Michele Redman 75-74-71-75_295

Liselotte Neumann 76-73-71-75_295

Tammie Green 68-76-76-76_296

Trish Johnson 73-73-73-79_298

Stefania Croce 75-75-72-77_299

Pat Hurst 70-78-78-74_300

Patricia Ehrhart (a) 74-75-75-77_301

Christa Johnson 75-77-77-77_301

Lisa Grimes 76-73-73-79_301

Jacqueline Gallagher-Smith 74-73-78-77_302

Audra Burks 73-77-77-77_304

Jamie Fischer 76-77-72-79_304

Laurel Kean 72-78-75-80_305

Yuko Saito 75-76-78-77_306

Rosie Jones 74-78-78-77_307

Dina Ammaccapane 76-80-73-78_308

Sherry Andonian 76-77-79-76_309

Judith Kyrinis (a) 72-81-77-78_309

Maggie Will 79-73-75-81_309

Lara Tennant (a) 75-76-81-77_309

Ellen Port (a) 78-77-78-77_310

Shelly Stouffer (a) 82-76-73-79_310

Cathy Johnston-Forbes 74-75-79-82_310

Denise Killeen 76-76-81-79_312

Eriko Gejo 78-77-77-80_312

Lisa DePaulo 78-78-75-81_312

Moira Dunn-Bohls 78-76-76-82_312

Tracy Hanson 75-77-83-78_313

Danielle Ammaccapane 76-79-80-78_313

Becky Iverson 78-77-78-80_313

Amy Alcott 76-76-76-76_314

Barb Moxness 78-77-81-79_315

Michelle McGann 78-78-80-79_315

Alison Nicholas 77-78-78-82_315

Nicole Jeray 79-79-81-77_316

Yukako Matsumoto 74-80-80-83_317

Cheryl Anderson 75-83-75-82_318

Hollis Stacy 79-78-78-83_318

Dana Bates 79-79-82-79_319

Elaine Crosby 78-80-81-81_320

Susie Redman 76-82-83-80_321

Lisa McGill (a) 79-77-83-85_324

Yuko Ogura 80-78-86-81_325

Cathy Panton-Lewis 80-77-87-82_326

