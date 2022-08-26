USGA Senior Women’s Open Par Scores

|Friday
|At NCR Country Club
|Kettering, Ohio
|Yardage: 6,119; Par: 73
|Second Round
Helen Alfredsson 70-70_140 -6
Leta Lindley 69-72_141 -5
Annika Sorenstam 73-70_143 -3
Tammie Green 68-76_144 -2
Catrin Nilsmark 69-76_145 -1
Jill McGill 74-71_145 -1
Trish Johnson 73-73_146 E
Jacqueline Gallagher-Smith 74-73_147 +1
Juli Inkster 76-71_147 +1
Laura Davies 71-76_147 +1
Catriona Matthew 72-76_148 +2
Pat Hurst 70-78_148 +2
Patricia Ehrhart (a) 74-75_149 +3
Cathy Johnston-Forbes 74-75_149 +3
Michele Redman 75-74_149 +3
Liselotte Neumann 76-73_149 +3
Lisa Grimes 76-73_149 +3
Audra Burks 73-77_150 +4
Laurel Kean 72-78_150 +4
Stefania Croce 75-75_150 +4
Yuko Saito 75-76_151 +5
Lara Tennant (a) 75-76_151 +5
Amy Alcott 76-76_152 +6
Maggie Will 79-73_152 +6
Tracy Hanson 75-77_152 +6
Denise Killeen 76-76_152 +6
Rosie Jones 74-78_152 +6
Christa Johnson 75-77_152 +6
Judith Kyrinis (a) 72-81_153 +7
Sherry Andonian 76-77_153 +7
Jamie Fischer 76-77_153 +7
Moira Dunn-Bohls 78-76_154 +8
Yukako Matsumoto 74-80_154 +8
Alison Nicholas 77-78_155 +9
Eriko Gejo 78-77_155 +9
Becky Iverson 78-77_155 +9
Barb Moxness 78-77_155 +9
Danielle Ammaccapane 76-79_155 +9
Ellen Port (a) 78-77_155 +9
Lisa McGill (a) 79-77_156 +10
Lisa DePaulo 78-78_156 +10
Michelle McGann 78-78_156 +10
Dina Ammaccapane 76-80_156 +10
Hollis Stacy 79-78_157 +11
Cathy Panton-Lewis 80-77_157 +11
Susie Redman 76-82_158 +12
Dana Bates 79-79_158 +12
Yuko Ogura 80-78_158 +12
Shelly Stouffer (a) 82-76_158 +12
Elaine Crosby 78-80_158 +12
Cheryl Anderson 75-83_158 +12
Nicole Jeray 79-79_158 +12
|Missed the cut
Michelle Dobek 74-85_159 +13
Leslie Spalding 78-81_159 +13
Pat Shriver 79-80_159 +13
Jane Geddes 78-81_159 +13
Sue Wooster (a) 79-80_159 +13
Yuka Shiroto 80-79_159 +13
Brandie Burton 82-78_160 +14
Laura Coble (a) 81-79_160 +14
Tina Tombs 82-79_161 +15
Suzanne Strudwick 81-80_161 +15
Kim Williams 85-76_161 +15
Karen Garcia (a) 79-82_161 +15
Kathy Kurata (a) 82-80_162 +16
Sue Ertl 82-80_162 +16
Maggie Leef (a) 82-80_162 +16
Kristi Albers 76-86_162 +16
Kris Tschetter 86-76_162 +16
Sally Voss Krueger (a) 84-78_162 +16
Marion Reid (a) 78-84_162 +16
Tina Barker (a) 82-81_163 +17
Janet Moore (a) 82-81_163 +17
Jayne Pardus (a) 80-83_163 +17
Tonya Gill Danckaert 81-82_163 +17
Smriti Mehra 84-79_163 +17
Karen Weiss 84-79_163 +17
Laura Shanahan Rowe 78-86_164 +18
Martha Linscott (a) 82-82_164 +18
Angela Buzminski 81-83_164 +18
Itsuko Moridaira (a) 77-87_164 +18
Mary Jane Hiestand (a) 82-82_164 +18
Laura Carson (a) 84-80_164 +18
Dana Ebster 82-82_164 +18
Lynne Cowan (a) 81-83_164 +18
Sherry Wright (a) 79-86_165 +19
Anne Marie Palli 84-81_165 +19
Barbara Bunkowsky 82-83_165 +19
Cheryl Fox 84-81_165 +19
Martha Leach (a) 82-83_165 +19
Kelley Brooke 83-82_165 +19
Pam Prescott (a) 75-90_165 +19
Jan Stephenson 85-81_166 +20
Adele Snyder 83-83_166 +20
Kristal Parker 85-81_166 +20
Carin Hjalmarsson 84-82_166 +20
Jean Bartholomew 83-83_166 +20
JoAnne Carner 83-83_166 +20
Teresa Ishiguro 81-86_167 +21
Anna Morales (a) 82-85_167 +21
CJ Reeves 82-85_167 +21
Gigi Higgins (a) 83-84_167 +21
Carol Semple Thompson (a) 85-83_168 +22
Theresa Mahlik (a) 81-87_168 +22
Noreen Mohler (a) 81-87_168 +22
Kim Shek (a) 86-84_170 +24
Amy Fruhwirth 83-88_171 +25
Susie Keane (a) 85-86_171 +25
Wendy Modic 84-87_171 +25
Kaori Shimura 84-87_171 +25
Julie Oxendine (a) 83-88_171 +25
Avis Brown-Riley 87-85_172 +26
Helene Chartrand (a) 86-87_173 +27
Joy Bonhurst 88-85_173 +27
Kay Daniel (a) 90-84_174 +28
Suzi Spotleson (a) 94-81_175 +29
Karen Bennett 87-90_177 +31
Stephenie Harris (a) 90-89_179 +33
Christine Lindsey 85-95_180 +34
Michaelyn Farmer (a) 91-89_180 +34
