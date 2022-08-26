USGA Senior Women’s Open Par Scores

Friday At NCR Country Club Kettering, Ohio Yardage: 6,119; Par: 73 Second Round Helen Alfredsson 70-70_140 -6 Leta Lindley 69-72_141 -5 Annika…

Friday At NCR Country Club Kettering, Ohio Yardage: 6,119; Par: 73 Second Round

Helen Alfredsson 70-70_140 -6

Leta Lindley 69-72_141 -5

Annika Sorenstam 73-70_143 -3

Tammie Green 68-76_144 -2

Catrin Nilsmark 69-76_145 -1

Jill McGill 74-71_145 -1

Trish Johnson 73-73_146 E

Jacqueline Gallagher-Smith 74-73_147 +1

Juli Inkster 76-71_147 +1

Laura Davies 71-76_147 +1

Catriona Matthew 72-76_148 +2

Pat Hurst 70-78_148 +2

Patricia Ehrhart (a) 74-75_149 +3

Cathy Johnston-Forbes 74-75_149 +3

Michele Redman 75-74_149 +3

Liselotte Neumann 76-73_149 +3

Lisa Grimes 76-73_149 +3

Audra Burks 73-77_150 +4

Laurel Kean 72-78_150 +4

Stefania Croce 75-75_150 +4

Yuko Saito 75-76_151 +5

Lara Tennant (a) 75-76_151 +5

Amy Alcott 76-76_152 +6

Maggie Will 79-73_152 +6

Tracy Hanson 75-77_152 +6

Denise Killeen 76-76_152 +6

Rosie Jones 74-78_152 +6

Christa Johnson 75-77_152 +6

Judith Kyrinis (a) 72-81_153 +7

Sherry Andonian 76-77_153 +7

Jamie Fischer 76-77_153 +7

Moira Dunn-Bohls 78-76_154 +8

Yukako Matsumoto 74-80_154 +8

Alison Nicholas 77-78_155 +9

Eriko Gejo 78-77_155 +9

Becky Iverson 78-77_155 +9

Barb Moxness 78-77_155 +9

Danielle Ammaccapane 76-79_155 +9

Ellen Port (a) 78-77_155 +9

Lisa McGill (a) 79-77_156 +10

Lisa DePaulo 78-78_156 +10

Michelle McGann 78-78_156 +10

Dina Ammaccapane 76-80_156 +10

Hollis Stacy 79-78_157 +11

Cathy Panton-Lewis 80-77_157 +11

Susie Redman 76-82_158 +12

Dana Bates 79-79_158 +12

Yuko Ogura 80-78_158 +12

Shelly Stouffer (a) 82-76_158 +12

Elaine Crosby 78-80_158 +12

Cheryl Anderson 75-83_158 +12

Nicole Jeray 79-79_158 +12

Missed the cut

Michelle Dobek 74-85_159 +13

Leslie Spalding 78-81_159 +13

Pat Shriver 79-80_159 +13

Jane Geddes 78-81_159 +13

Sue Wooster (a) 79-80_159 +13

Yuka Shiroto 80-79_159 +13

Brandie Burton 82-78_160 +14

Laura Coble (a) 81-79_160 +14

Tina Tombs 82-79_161 +15

Suzanne Strudwick 81-80_161 +15

Kim Williams 85-76_161 +15

Karen Garcia (a) 79-82_161 +15

Kathy Kurata (a) 82-80_162 +16

Sue Ertl 82-80_162 +16

Maggie Leef (a) 82-80_162 +16

Kristi Albers 76-86_162 +16

Kris Tschetter 86-76_162 +16

Sally Voss Krueger (a) 84-78_162 +16

Marion Reid (a) 78-84_162 +16

Tina Barker (a) 82-81_163 +17

Janet Moore (a) 82-81_163 +17

Jayne Pardus (a) 80-83_163 +17

Tonya Gill Danckaert 81-82_163 +17

Smriti Mehra 84-79_163 +17

Karen Weiss 84-79_163 +17

Laura Shanahan Rowe 78-86_164 +18

Martha Linscott (a) 82-82_164 +18

Angela Buzminski 81-83_164 +18

Itsuko Moridaira (a) 77-87_164 +18

Mary Jane Hiestand (a) 82-82_164 +18

Laura Carson (a) 84-80_164 +18

Dana Ebster 82-82_164 +18

Lynne Cowan (a) 81-83_164 +18

Sherry Wright (a) 79-86_165 +19

Anne Marie Palli 84-81_165 +19

Barbara Bunkowsky 82-83_165 +19

Cheryl Fox 84-81_165 +19

Martha Leach (a) 82-83_165 +19

Kelley Brooke 83-82_165 +19

Pam Prescott (a) 75-90_165 +19

Jan Stephenson 85-81_166 +20

Adele Snyder 83-83_166 +20

Kristal Parker 85-81_166 +20

Carin Hjalmarsson 84-82_166 +20

Jean Bartholomew 83-83_166 +20

JoAnne Carner 83-83_166 +20

Teresa Ishiguro 81-86_167 +21

Anna Morales (a) 82-85_167 +21

CJ Reeves 82-85_167 +21

Gigi Higgins (a) 83-84_167 +21

Carol Semple Thompson (a) 85-83_168 +22

Theresa Mahlik (a) 81-87_168 +22

Noreen Mohler (a) 81-87_168 +22

Kim Shek (a) 86-84_170 +24

Amy Fruhwirth 83-88_171 +25

Susie Keane (a) 85-86_171 +25

Wendy Modic 84-87_171 +25

Kaori Shimura 84-87_171 +25

Julie Oxendine (a) 83-88_171 +25

Avis Brown-Riley 87-85_172 +26

Helene Chartrand (a) 86-87_173 +27

Joy Bonhurst 88-85_173 +27

Kay Daniel (a) 90-84_174 +28

Suzi Spotleson (a) 94-81_175 +29

Karen Bennett 87-90_177 +31

Stephenie Harris (a) 90-89_179 +33

Christine Lindsey 85-95_180 +34

Michaelyn Farmer (a) 91-89_180 +34

