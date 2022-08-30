US Open Results

Tuesday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Tuesday…

Tuesday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Tuesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

First Round

Jessica Pegula (8), United States, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-2.

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-3, 6-0.

Linda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, def. Wang Xinyu, China, 6-3, 6-4.

Aryna Sabalenka (6), Belarus, def. Catherine Harrison, United States, 6-1, 6-3.

