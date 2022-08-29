TOUR Championship Scores

Sunday At East Lake GC Atlanta Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70 Final Round Rory McIlroy, $18,000,000 67-67-63-66—263 Sungjae Im, $5,750,000 67-65-66-66—264…

Sunday

At East Lake GC

Atlanta

Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70

Final Round

Rory McIlroy, $18,000,000 67-67-63-66—263 Sungjae Im, $5,750,000 67-65-66-66—264 Max Homa, $2,750,000 71-62-66-66—265 Justin Thomas, $2,750,000 67-68-63-68—266 Tom Hoge, $1,000,000 66-66-66-69—267 Xander Schauffele, $4,000,000 66-63-70-69—268 Sepp Straka, $1,750,000 68-68-64-68—268 Aaron Wise, $825,000 65-67-66-70—268 Tony Finau, $1,250,000 72-66-67-64—269 Hideki Matsuyama, $925,000 70-66-63-70—269 Joaquin Niemann, $925,000 64-67-69-69—269 J.T. Poston, $715,000 65-69-66-69—269 Scottie Scheffler, $5,750,000 65-66-66-73—270 Jordan Spieth, $825,000 68-68-69-65—270 Viktor Hovland, $715,000 71-68-67-65—271 Patrick Cantlay, $1,750,000 70-66-66-70—272 Matt Fitzpatrick, $715,000 64-71-67-70—272 Jon Rahm, $715,000 67-63-71-71—272 Cameron Young, $660,000 67-67-70-69—273 Brian Harman, $600,000 68-70-68-67—273 Billy Horschel, $600,000 68-70-66-69—273 Collin Morikawa, $600,000 66-69-65-73—273 Cameron Smith, $640,000 67-71-68-69—275 Adam Scott, $550,000 68-70-68-70—276 Sam Burns, $565,000 69-74-67-68—278 Corey Conners, $540,000 74-66-71-67—278 Kyoung-Hoon Lee, $530,000 68-72-69-70—279 Sahith Theegala, $520,000 71-72-67-71—281 Scott Stallings, $510,000 70-74-69-73—286

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.