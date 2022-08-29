TOUR Championship Scores

Sunday
At East Lake GC
Atlanta
Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70
Final Round
|Rory McIlroy, $18,000,000
|67-67-63-66—263
|Sungjae Im, $5,750,000
|67-65-66-66—264
|Max Homa, $2,750,000
|71-62-66-66—265
|Justin Thomas, $2,750,000
|67-68-63-68—266
|Tom Hoge, $1,000,000
|66-66-66-69—267
|Xander Schauffele, $4,000,000
|66-63-70-69—268
|Sepp Straka, $1,750,000
|68-68-64-68—268
|Aaron Wise, $825,000
|65-67-66-70—268
|Tony Finau, $1,250,000
|72-66-67-64—269
|Hideki Matsuyama, $925,000
|70-66-63-70—269
|Joaquin Niemann, $925,000
|64-67-69-69—269
|J.T. Poston, $715,000
|65-69-66-69—269
|Scottie Scheffler, $5,750,000
|65-66-66-73—270
|Jordan Spieth, $825,000
|68-68-69-65—270
|Viktor Hovland, $715,000
|71-68-67-65—271
|Patrick Cantlay, $1,750,000
|70-66-66-70—272
|Matt Fitzpatrick, $715,000
|64-71-67-70—272
|Jon Rahm, $715,000
|67-63-71-71—272
|Cameron Young, $660,000
|67-67-70-69—273
|Brian Harman, $600,000
|68-70-68-67—273
|Billy Horschel, $600,000
|68-70-66-69—273
|Collin Morikawa, $600,000
|66-69-65-73—273
|Cameron Smith, $640,000
|67-71-68-69—275
|Adam Scott, $550,000
|68-70-68-70—276
|Sam Burns, $565,000
|69-74-67-68—278
|Corey Conners, $540,000
|74-66-71-67—278
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee, $530,000
|68-72-69-70—279
|Sahith Theegala, $520,000
|71-72-67-71—281
|Scott Stallings, $510,000
|70-74-69-73—286
