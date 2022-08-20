AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 105 397 133 66 .335 Giménez Cle 107 352 110 48…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 105 397 133 66 .335 Giménez Cle 107 352 110 48 .313 J.Abreu ChW 118 451 139 66 .308 Kirk Tor 105 345 105 50 .304 Bogaerts Bos 114 422 128 65 .303 Gurriel Jr. Tor 107 397 120 49 .302 Kwan Cle 106 395 119 62 .301 Benintendi KC 114 416 124 48 .298 Devers Bos 103 412 122 67 .296 Alvarez Hou 103 356 105 76 .295

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 46; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Rizzo, New York, 28; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Seager, Texas, 26; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 102; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 99; Tucker, Houston, 81; Alvarez, Houston, 77; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 75; A.García, Texas, 74; Bregman, Houston, 72; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 72; Rizzo, New York, 68; Suárez, Seattle, 68.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 15-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 12-4; Cease, Chicago, 12-5; Manoah, Toronto, 12-6; Taillon, New York, 11-4; Urquidy, Houston, 11-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-7; L.Garcia, Houston, 10-8.

