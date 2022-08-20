WAR IN UKRAINE: US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine | Russia, Ukraine spar over fighting near nuclear facility | Doctors stay in Ukraine's war-hit towns
Top Ten

The Associated Press

August 20, 2022, 12:37 AM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 105 397 133 66 .335
Giménez Cle 107 352 110 48 .313
J.Abreu ChW 118 451 139 66 .308
Kirk Tor 105 345 105 50 .304
Bogaerts Bos 114 422 128 65 .303
Gurriel Jr. Tor 107 397 120 49 .302
Kwan Cle 106 395 119 62 .301
Benintendi KC 114 416 124 48 .298
Devers Bos 103 412 122 67 .296
Alvarez Hou 103 356 105 76 .295

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 46; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Rizzo, New York, 28; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Seager, Texas, 26; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 102; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 99; Tucker, Houston, 81; Alvarez, Houston, 77; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 75; A.García, Texas, 74; Bregman, Houston, 72; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 72; Rizzo, New York, 68; Suárez, Seattle, 68.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 15-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 12-4; Cease, Chicago, 12-5; Manoah, Toronto, 12-6; Taillon, New York, 11-4; Urquidy, Houston, 11-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-7; L.Garcia, Houston, 10-8.

Sports

