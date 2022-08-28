RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Cities near nuclear plant shelled | Ukraine train system attacks may be war crimes | Russia blocks nuclear agreement | Medic heads for front lines | NATO warns about Russia's military buildup
The Ally Challenge Tour Scores

The Associated Press

August 28, 2022, 2:31 PM

Saturday

At Warwick Hills G&CC

Grand Blanc, Mich.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,085; Par: 72

Second Round

Scott Dunlap 70-63—133
Padraig Harrington 68-66—134
Steve Stricker 70-64—134
Brett Quigley 66-68—134
Stephen Ames 66-69—135
Ernie Els 68-67—135
Duffy Waldorf 69-66—135
Shane Bertsch 68-68—136
Steven Alker 68-68—136
David Toms 69-67—136
Wes Short 69-67—136
Joe Durant 69-67—136
Mario Tiziani 69-68—137
Woody Austin 66-71—137
Rod Pampling 69-68—137
Alex Cejka 69-68—137
Jeff Maggert 68-70—138
Kent Jones 68-70—138
Ken Duke 68-70—138
John Huston 71-68—139
Bernhard Langer 70-69—139
Alan McLean 68-71—139
Paul Stankowski 69-70—139
Jim Furyk 69-70—139
Paul Goydos 70-69—139
Doug Barron 69-71—140
Jerry Kelly 70-70—140
Paul Broadhurst 69-71—140
K.J. Choi 69-71—140
Fred Funk 65-75—140
Brandt Jobe 71-69—140
Robert Karlsson 68-72—140
Brian Gay 73-68—141
Rocco Mediate 69-72—141
Corey Pavin 72-69—141
Jeff Sluman 70-71—141
Glen Day 71-70—141
Scott McCarron 71-71—142
David Frost 68-74—142
Thongchai Jaidee 73-69—142
Stuart Appleby 73-69—142
Cameron Beckman 68-74—142
Scott Parel 67-76—143
Lee Janzen 68-75—143
David McKenzie 73-70—143
John Daly 73-70—143
David Branshaw 68-75—143
Steve Pate 73-70—143
Gene Sauers 73-71—144
Jesper Parnevik 73-71—144
Rob Labritz 69-75—144
Steve Flesch 72-72—144
Olin Browne 71-73—144
Robert Allenby 71-73—144
Skip Kendall 74-70—144
Ricardo Gonzalez 72-73—145
Marco Dawson 69-76—145
Tom Gillis 74-71—145
John Senden 72-73—145
Tom Pernice 73-72—145
Ken Tanigawa 73-73—146
Mike Weir 70-76—146
Tom Byrum 73-73—146
Roger Rowland 71-75—146
Andrew Johnson 72-75—147
Chris DiMarco 72-75—147
Carlos Franco 74-73—147
Tim Petrovic 74-73—147
David Duval 77-71—148
Michael Allen 74-74—148
Tim Herron 72-76—148
Mark O’Meara 73-75—148
Harry Rudolph 77-71—148
Joey Sindelar 73-76—149
Billy Mayfair 76-73—149
Steve Jones 74-75—149
Y.E. Yang 74-76—150
Larry Mize 73-78—151

