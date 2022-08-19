WAR IN UKRAINE: US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine | Russia, Ukraine spar over fighting near nuclear facility | Doctors stay in Ukraine's war-hit towns
Sargent scores twice for Norwich, passes ’21-22 league total

The Associated Press

August 19, 2022, 6:05 PM

American forward Josh Sargent surpassed his league scoring total of last season, getting both goals in Norwich’s 2-0 win over Millwall on Friday night in the second-tier English League Championship.

Sargent is trying to earn a spot on the U.S. World Cup roster. After appearing in each of the first three qualifiers last September, Sargent was bypassed for the final 11.

The 22-year-old from O’Fallon, Missouri, put the hosts ahead in the 50th minute with a right-foot shot from 8 yards off a pass from Daniel Sinani. He added his second goal in the 75th, beating goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski off a feed from Kieran Dowell’s pass.

Sargent scored his first goal of the season in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Huddersfield.

Sargent had just two league goals last season, both in a 3-0 victory against Watford on Jan. 21. He also scored twice in the English League Cup against Bournemouth on Aug. 24.

Norwich finished last in the Premier League last season and was relegated, along with Watford and Burnley.

He has five goals in 19 international appearances.

Sargent is competing for forward spots on the U.S. roster with Jesús Ferreira, Ricardo Pepi, Jordan Pefok, Brandon Vazquez and Matthew Hoppe.

