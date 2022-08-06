WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian forces assault eastern cities | Grain shipments offer hope to food crisis | War flattens Eastern European tourism | Red Cross asked to help find loved ones
Przybylko sparks Fire to 3-2 victory over Charlotte FC

The Associated Press

August 6, 2022, 9:17 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored two goals to lead the Chicago Fire to a 3-2 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday.

Yordy Reyna staked Charlotte to a 1-0 lead in the first minute of the match.

Chicago (8-10-6) answered with back-to-back goals from Przybylko and Federico Navarro three minutes apart to grab a 2-1 lead in the 24th minute.

Charlotte (9-13-2) pulled even at halftime on Karol Swiderski’s goal in the 45th minute.

The Fire took the lead for good on a goal by Przybylko in the 52nd minute — his team-leading fifth of the season. Xherdan Shaqiri had an assist on the winning goal as Chicago improved to 4-0-1 in its last five matches to move past Charlotte in the standings.

Chicago outshot Charlotte 14-12 with an 8-5 edge in shots on goal.

Gaga Slonina had three saves for the Fire. Kristijan Kahlina stopped five shots for Charlotte.

