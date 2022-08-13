WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy shelling in east | Russian struggles to replenish troops | Access to medicine blocked | Nuclear plant sparks global concern
Pozuelo’s brace sparks Inter Miami to 3-2 win over NYCFC

The Associated Press

August 13, 2022, 10:23 PM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Alejandro Pozuelo scored his first two goals of the season, including the match-winner in the 84th minute, and Inter Miami rallied to beat New York City FC 3-2 on Saturday.

NYCFC (12-6-6) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute on Talles Magno’s sixth goal of the season.

Pozuelo found the net for the first time in his six matches with the team when he took a pass from Bryce Duke and scored in the 39th minute to pull Inter Miami (9-10-6) even.

Thiago Andrade gave NYCFC a 2-1 halftime lead when he scored — his fifth — in the second minute of stoppage time.

Ariel Lassiter scored in the 63rd minute for Miami — with assists from Pozuelo and Gonzalo Higuaín — to knot the score at 2-2.

Drake Callender saved three shots for Inter Miami. Sean Johnson had three saves for NYCFC.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

