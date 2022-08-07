PGA Tour Wyndham Championship Par Scores

Sunday At Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, N.C. Purse: $7.3 Million Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70 Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses Final…

Sunday At Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, N.C. Purse: $7.3 Million Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70 Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses Final Round

Joohyung Kim (0), $1,314,000 67-64-68-61—260 -20

Sungjae Im (245), $649,700 63-69-65-68—265 -15

John Huh (245), $649,700 61-71-66-67—265 -15

Ben Griffin (0), $357,700 69-69-64-64—266 -14

Max McGreevy (100), $270,100 68-67-67-65—267 -13

Russell Henley (100), $270,100 67-65-69-66—267 -13

Taylor Moore (100), $270,100 69-67-64-67—267 -13

Tyrrell Hatton (75), $198,925 68-67-70-64—269 -11

Chesson Hadley (75), $198,925 69-66-70-64—269 -11

Cameron Percy (75), $198,925 65-70-68-66—269 -11

Anirban Lahiri (75), $198,925 66-67-68-68—269 -11

Brandon Wu (75), $198,925 64-67-68-70—269 -11

Scott Stallings (52), $123,188 67-71-67-65—270 -10

Alex Smalley (52), $123,188 65-70-71-64—270 -10

Stephan Jaeger (52), $123,188 69-70-69-62—270 -10

Taylor Pendrith (52), $123,188 71-67-65-67—270 -10

Richy Werenski (52), $123,188 70-65-67-68—270 -10

Aaron Wise (52), $123,188 65-70-67-68—270 -10

Davis Riley (52), $123,188 67-66-68-69—270 -10

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (52), $123,188 72-65-63-70—270 -10

Corey Conners (38), $73,608 70-69-66-66—271 -9

J.T. Poston (38), $73,608 66-70-69-66—271 -9

Doc Redman (38), $73,608 68-71-68-64—271 -9

Ryan Moore (38), $73,608 65-66-72-68—271 -9

Russell Knox (38), $73,608 70-69-64-68—271 -9

Will Zalatoris (38), $73,608 71-66-66-68—271 -9

Scott Piercy (27), $47,937 69-70-66-67—272 -8

David Lipsky (27), $47,937 68-69-69-66—272 -8

Peter Malnati (27), $47,937 64-72-69-67—272 -8

Billy Horschel (27), $47,937 67-69-68-68—272 -8

Stewart Cink (27), $47,937 68-70-70-64—272 -8

Kevin Tway (27), $47,937 67-69-68-68—272 -8

Callum Tarren (27), $47,937 70-69-69-64—272 -8

Andrew Putnam (27), $47,937 70-64-69-69—272 -8

Brian Stuard (27), $47,937 65-68-68-71—272 -8

Zach Johnson (15), $30,328 67-68-70-68—273 -7

Vaughn Taylor (15), $30,328 69-69-68-67—273 -7

Brendon Todd (15), $30,328 68-71-67-67—273 -7

Robert Streb (15), $30,328 69-69-67-68—273 -7

Satoshi Kodaira (15), $30,328 68-66-70-69—273 -7

Justin Lower (15), $30,328 72-66-66-69—273 -7

Patrick Rodgers (15), $30,328 69-70-68-66—273 -7

Scott Brown (15), $30,328 70-66-68-69—273 -7

Yannik Paul (0), $30,328 71-66-67-69—273 -7

Harry Higgs (15), $30,328 68-69-72-64—273 -7

Matthew NeSmith (15), $30,328 66-69-67-71—273 -7

Lee Hodges (9), $19,116 66-71-70-67—274 -6

Bo Hoag (9), $19,116 68-69-70-67—274 -6

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (9), $19,116 66-70-68-70—274 -6

Henrik Norlander (9), $19,116 69-67-72-66—274 -6

Chez Reavie (9), $19,116 68-71-69-66—274 -6

James Hahn (9), $19,116 70-68-65-71—274 -6

Martin Laird (9), $19,116 69-67-67-71—274 -6

Keith Mitchell (6), $16,863 68-68-70-69—275 -5

Ben Kohles (6), $16,863 65-70-71-69—275 -5

Justin Rose (6), $16,863 73-66-67-69—275 -5

Lucas Glover (6), $16,863 70-66-71-68—275 -5

Kelly Kraft (6), $16,863 66-73-68-68—275 -5

Luke Donald (6), $16,863 70-68-66-71—275 -5

Chris Gotterup (0), $16,863 70-69-69-67—275 -5

Brett Drewitt (4), $15,841 67-67-71-71—276 -4

Sam Ryder (4), $15,841 67-70-69-70—276 -4

K.H. Lee (4), $15,841 67-71-66-72—276 -4

Michael Gligic (4), $15,841 65-73-71-67—276 -4

Chris Stroud (4), $15,841 69-70-70-67—276 -4

Mark Hubbard (4), $15,841 70-69-70-67—276 -4

Rory Sabbatini (4), $15,841 68-71-72-65—276 -4

Martin Trainer (3), $15,111 67-67-72-71—277 -3

Charley Hoffman (3), $15,111 68-68-69-72—277 -3

Joseph Bramlett (3), $15,111 70-69-72-66—277 -3

Aaron Rai (3), $14,600 70-69-66-73—278 -2

Kramer Hickok (3), $14,600 66-70-70-72—278 -2

Brian Harman (3), $14,600 67-69-73-69—278 -2

Jonathan Byrd (3), $14,600 70-69-73-66—278 -2

Jared Wolfe (3), $14,235 68-70-70-71—279 -1

Blake McShea (0), $14,016 69-65-70-76—280 E

Adam Scott (2), $14,016 68-70-74-68—280 E

Rafa Cabrera Bello (0), $13,724 65-72-72-72—281 +1

Adam Svensson (2), $13,724 70-69-70-72—281 +1

David Skinns (2), $13,505 70-69-73-70—282 +2

Nick Taylor (2), $13,286 67-71-73-72—283 +3

Joel Dahmen (2), $13,286 69-68-76-70—283 +3

Jason Dufner (2), $12,994 66-73-71-74—284 +4

Shane Lowry (2), $12,994 71-68-74-71—284 +4

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.