WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine seeks to retake the south | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa | Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
Home » Sports » Pefok scores on Union…

Pefok scores on Union Berlin debut, Frankfurt wins in cup

The Associated Press

August 1, 2022, 5:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — United States forward Jordan Pefok scored on his debut for Union Berlin to help the team reach the second round of the German Cup with an edgy 2-1 win over fourth-tier Chemnitzer FC on Monday.

Union needed extra time to progress after Pefok canceled Tobias Müller’s opening score for the home side. Pefok scored with an acrobatic finish in the 64th minute, his first goal since switching from Swiss team Young Boys in the offseason.

Kevin Behrens sealed Union’s progress in extra time.

Eintracht Frankfurt had an easier time in a 4-0 win at second-division team Magdeburg, though it needed a penalty save from Kevin Trapp early on before easing to victory. Germany World Cup winner Mario Götze made his debut for Frankfurt.

Also, Werder Bremen defeated fourth-tier Energie Cottbus 2-1 and third-division Ingolstadt enjoyed a 3-0 win at home over Darmstadt.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

3 takeaways from FITARA 14

Bill to end Social Security's 'evil twins' that cut benefits teed up for House floor vote

Female DEA agents will receive a settlement, three decades after filing a sex discrimination case

July was promising for TSP returns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up