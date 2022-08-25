Omega European Masters Scores

Thursday At Crans-Sur-Sierre Golf Club Crans-Montana, Switzerland Purse: $2 million Yardage: 6,824; Par: 70 First Round Alejandro Canizares, Spain 31-31—62…

Thursday

At Crans-Sur-Sierre Golf Club

Crans-Montana, Switzerland

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,824; Par: 70

First Round

Alejandro Canizares, Spain 31-31—62 Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 31-31—62 Louis De Jager, South Africa 33-31—64 Eduardo De La Riva, Spain 31-33—64 Scott Jamieson, Scotland 33-31—64 Matt Wallace, England 31-33—64 George Coetzee, South Africa 32-33—65 Nacho Elvira, Spain 31-34—65 Darren Fichardt, South Africa 32-33—65 Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 33-32—65 Joost Luiten, Netherlands 34-31—65 Marcel Siem, Germany 31-34—65 Matthew Southgate, England 33-32—65 Santiago Tarrio, Spain 34-31—65 Oliver Bekker, South Africa 31-35—66 Jorge Campillo, Spain 34-32—66 Ross McGowan, England 32-34—66 Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 33-33—66 Wil Besseling, Netherlands 35-32—67 David Drysdale, Scotland 34-33—67 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Spain 35-32—67 Oliver Fisher, England 34-33—67 Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 33-34—67 Richard Mansell, England 33-34—67 Lukas Nemecz, Austria 34-33—67 Renato Paratore, Italy 34-33—67 Matthieu Pavon, France 33-34—67 Richie Ramsay, Scotland 33-34—67 Marcel Schneider, Germany 31-36—67 Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 33-34—67 Jeff Winther, Denmark 34-33—67 Alexander Bjork, Sweden 34-34—68 Gregory Bourdy, France 34-34—68 Kristoffer Broberg, Sweden 35-33—68 Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 35-33—68 Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 34-34—68 Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 35-33—68 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 35-33—68 David Horsey, England 35-33—68 Daan Huizing, Netherlands 36-32—68 Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 34-34—68 Marc Keller, Switzerland 33-35—68 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 35-33—68 Robert Macintyre, Scotland 34-34—68 Adrian Meronk, Poland 35-33—68 Guido Migliozzi, Italy 35-33—68 Dimi Papadatos, Australia 36-32—68 Carlos Pigem, Spain 33-35—68 Alvaro Quiros, Spain 35-33—68 Adrien Saddier, France 37-31—68 Joel Stalter, France 32-36—68 Graeme Storm, England 34-34—68 Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 34-34—68 Adri Arnaus, Spain 35-34—69 Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 35-34—69 David Carey, Ireland 33-36—69 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet, France 34-35—69 Scott Hend, Australia 36-33—69 Romain Langasque, France 35-34—69 Jake McLeod, Australia 34-35—69 Edoardo Molinari, Italy 34-35—69 Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 35-34—69 Victor Perez, France 35-34—69 Alfie Plant, England 37-32—69 Robin Roussel, France 33-36—69 Benjamin Rusch, Switzerland 33-36—69 Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 35-34—69 Lee Slattery, England 33-36—69 Tristen Strydom, South Africa 36-33—69 Maximilien Sturdza, Switzerland 34-35—69 James Sugrue, Ireland 35-34—69 Andy Sullivan, England 35-34—69 Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 35-34—69 Uli Weinhandl, Austria 34-35—69 Robin Williams, England 35-34—69 Marcus Armitage, England 34-36—70 Bobby Bai, China 35-35—70 Julien Brun, France 35-35—70 Filippo Celli, Italy 37-33—70 Ashley Chesters, England 35-35—70 Aaron Cockerill, Canada 33-37—70 Sean Crocker, United States 35-35—70 Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa 38-32—70 Paul Dunne, Ireland 33-37—70 Calum Fyfe, Scotland 37-33—70 Stephen Gallacher, Scotland 35-35—70 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 35-35—70 Matthew Jordan, England 37-33—70 Jesper Kennegard, Sweden 34-36—70 Tom Lewis, England 32-38—70 Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic 36-34—70 James Morrison, England 33-37—70 Chris Paisley, England 35-35—70 Antoine Rozner, France 35-35—70 Ricardo Santos, Portugal 35-35—70 Marc Warren, Scotland 35-35—70 Danny Willett, England 37-33—70 Jordan Zunic, Australia 35-35—70 Thomas Aiken, South Africa 36-35—71 Wu Ashun, China 35-36—71 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 36-35—71 Jeremy Freiburghaus, Switzerland 33-38—71 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain 38-33—71 Gavin Green, Malaysia 34-37—71 Jordan Gumberg, United States 33-38—71 Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 36-35—71 Benjamin Hebert, France 36-35—71 Sebastian Heisele, Germany 38-33—71 Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark 37-34—71 David Howell, England 35-36—71 Mikko Korhonen, Finland 37-34—71 Francesco Laporta, Italy 37-34—71 Niklas Lemke, Sweden 34-37—71 Hugo Leon, Chile 34-37—71 Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 38-33—71 Jamie Lovemark, United States 36-35—71 Filip Mruzek, Czech Republic 37-34—71 Zach Murray, Australia 37-34—71 Shubhankar Sharma, India 34-37—71 Julian Suri, United States 36-35—71 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany 36-35—71 Oliver Wilson, England 37-34—71 Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 35-37—72 Matt Ford, England 36-36—72 Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 35-37—72 Sebastien Gros, France 34-38—72 Cedric Gugler, Switzerland 38-34—72 Raphael Jacquelin, France 38-34—72 Haydn Porteous, South Africa 35-37—72 Andres Romero, Argentina 38-34—72 Kalle Samooja, Finland 35-37—72 Hui-Lin Zhang, China 37-35—72 Pep Angles, Spain 36-37—73 Daniel Gavins, England 34-39—73 Miguel Angel Jimenez, Spain 37-36—73 Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 35-38—73 Joakim Lagergren, Sweden 37-36—73 Sven Cremer, Germany 35-39—74 Mathias Eggenberger, Switzerland 38-36—74 Gregory Havret, France 35-39—74 Angel Hidalgo, Spain 37-37—74 Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 40-34—74 Nino Bertasio, Italy 40-35—75 Lucas Galliano, Switzerland 38-37—75 Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 39-36—75 Andrea Pavan, Italy 40-35—75 Aleksander Radoicic, Montenegro 36-39—75 Niall Kearney, Ireland 40-36—76 Zander Lombard, South Africa 39-37—76 Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia 42-34—76 Richard Sterne, South Africa 37-39—76 Nicola Gerhardsen, Switzerland 39-38—77 Julien Guerrier, France 42-35—77 Jack Singh Brar, England 39-38—77 Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 38-41—79 Loic Ettlin, Switzerland 39-41—80

