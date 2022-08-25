Omega European Masters Scores

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin orders military to beef up forces | Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses | Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine
The Associated Press

August 25, 2022, 1:57 PM

Thursday

At Crans-Sur-Sierre Golf Club

Crans-Montana, Switzerland

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,824; Par: 70

First Round

Alejandro Canizares, Spain 31-31—62
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 31-31—62
Louis De Jager, South Africa 33-31—64
Eduardo De La Riva, Spain 31-33—64
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 33-31—64
Matt Wallace, England 31-33—64
George Coetzee, South Africa 32-33—65
Nacho Elvira, Spain 31-34—65
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 32-33—65
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 33-32—65
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 34-31—65
Marcel Siem, Germany 31-34—65
Matthew Southgate, England 33-32—65
Santiago Tarrio, Spain 34-31—65
Oliver Bekker, South Africa 31-35—66
Jorge Campillo, Spain 34-32—66
Ross McGowan, England 32-34—66
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 33-33—66
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 35-32—67
David Drysdale, Scotland 34-33—67
Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Spain 35-32—67
Oliver Fisher, England 34-33—67
Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 33-34—67
Richard Mansell, England 33-34—67
Lukas Nemecz, Austria 34-33—67
Renato Paratore, Italy 34-33—67
Matthieu Pavon, France 33-34—67
Richie Ramsay, Scotland 33-34—67
Marcel Schneider, Germany 31-36—67
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 33-34—67
Jeff Winther, Denmark 34-33—67
Alexander Bjork, Sweden 34-34—68
Gregory Bourdy, France 34-34—68
Kristoffer Broberg, Sweden 35-33—68
Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 35-33—68
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 34-34—68
Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 35-33—68
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 35-33—68
David Horsey, England 35-33—68
Daan Huizing, Netherlands 36-32—68
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 34-34—68
Marc Keller, Switzerland 33-35—68
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 35-33—68
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 34-34—68
Adrian Meronk, Poland 35-33—68
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 35-33—68
Dimi Papadatos, Australia 36-32—68
Carlos Pigem, Spain 33-35—68
Alvaro Quiros, Spain 35-33—68
Adrien Saddier, France 37-31—68
Joel Stalter, France 32-36—68
Graeme Storm, England 34-34—68
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 34-34—68
Adri Arnaus, Spain 35-34—69
Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 35-34—69
David Carey, Ireland 33-36—69
Jean-Baptiste Gonnet, France 34-35—69
Scott Hend, Australia 36-33—69
Romain Langasque, France 35-34—69
Jake McLeod, Australia 34-35—69
Edoardo Molinari, Italy 34-35—69
Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 35-34—69
Victor Perez, France 35-34—69
Alfie Plant, England 37-32—69
Robin Roussel, France 33-36—69
Benjamin Rusch, Switzerland 33-36—69
Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 35-34—69
Lee Slattery, England 33-36—69
Tristen Strydom, South Africa 36-33—69
Maximilien Sturdza, Switzerland 34-35—69
James Sugrue, Ireland 35-34—69
Andy Sullivan, England 35-34—69
Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 35-34—69
Uli Weinhandl, Austria 34-35—69
Robin Williams, England 35-34—69
Marcus Armitage, England 34-36—70
Bobby Bai, China 35-35—70
Julien Brun, France 35-35—70
Filippo Celli, Italy 37-33—70
Ashley Chesters, England 35-35—70
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 33-37—70
Sean Crocker, United States 35-35—70
Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa 38-32—70
Paul Dunne, Ireland 33-37—70
Calum Fyfe, Scotland 37-33—70
Stephen Gallacher, Scotland 35-35—70
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 35-35—70
Matthew Jordan, England 37-33—70
Jesper Kennegard, Sweden 34-36—70
Tom Lewis, England 32-38—70
Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic 36-34—70
James Morrison, England 33-37—70
Chris Paisley, England 35-35—70
Antoine Rozner, France 35-35—70
Ricardo Santos, Portugal 35-35—70
Marc Warren, Scotland 35-35—70
Danny Willett, England 37-33—70
Jordan Zunic, Australia 35-35—70
Thomas Aiken, South Africa 36-35—71
Wu Ashun, China 35-36—71
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 36-35—71
Jeremy Freiburghaus, Switzerland 33-38—71
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain 38-33—71
Gavin Green, Malaysia 34-37—71
Jordan Gumberg, United States 33-38—71
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 36-35—71
Benjamin Hebert, France 36-35—71
Sebastian Heisele, Germany 38-33—71
Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark 37-34—71
David Howell, England 35-36—71
Mikko Korhonen, Finland 37-34—71
Francesco Laporta, Italy 37-34—71
Niklas Lemke, Sweden 34-37—71
Hugo Leon, Chile 34-37—71
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 38-33—71
Jamie Lovemark, United States 36-35—71
Filip Mruzek, Czech Republic 37-34—71
Zach Murray, Australia 37-34—71
Shubhankar Sharma, India 34-37—71
Julian Suri, United States 36-35—71
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany 36-35—71
Oliver Wilson, England 37-34—71
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 35-37—72
Matt Ford, England 36-36—72
Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 35-37—72
Sebastien Gros, France 34-38—72
Cedric Gugler, Switzerland 38-34—72
Raphael Jacquelin, France 38-34—72
Haydn Porteous, South Africa 35-37—72
Andres Romero, Argentina 38-34—72
Kalle Samooja, Finland 35-37—72
Hui-Lin Zhang, China 37-35—72
Pep Angles, Spain 36-37—73
Daniel Gavins, England 34-39—73
Miguel Angel Jimenez, Spain 37-36—73
Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 35-38—73
Joakim Lagergren, Sweden 37-36—73
Sven Cremer, Germany 35-39—74
Mathias Eggenberger, Switzerland 38-36—74
Gregory Havret, France 35-39—74
Angel Hidalgo, Spain 37-37—74
Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 40-34—74
Nino Bertasio, Italy 40-35—75
Lucas Galliano, Switzerland 38-37—75
Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 39-36—75
Andrea Pavan, Italy 40-35—75
Aleksander Radoicic, Montenegro 36-39—75
Niall Kearney, Ireland 40-36—76
Zander Lombard, South Africa 39-37—76
Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia 42-34—76
Richard Sterne, South Africa 37-39—76
Nicola Gerhardsen, Switzerland 39-38—77
Julien Guerrier, France 42-35—77
Jack Singh Brar, England 39-38—77
Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 38-41—79
Loic Ettlin, Switzerland 39-41—80

