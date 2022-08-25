Omega European Masters Scores

Thursday
At Crans-Sur-Sierre Golf Club
Crans-Montana, Switzerland
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,824; Par: 70
First Round
|Alejandro Canizares, Spain
|31-31—62
|Thriston Lawrence, South Africa
|31-31—62
|Louis De Jager, South Africa
|33-31—64
|Eduardo De La Riva, Spain
|31-33—64
|Scott Jamieson, Scotland
|33-31—64
|Matt Wallace, England
|31-33—64
|George Coetzee, South Africa
|32-33—65
|Nacho Elvira, Spain
|31-34—65
|Darren Fichardt, South Africa
|32-33—65
|Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark
|33-32—65
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands
|34-31—65
|Marcel Siem, Germany
|31-34—65
|Matthew Southgate, England
|33-32—65
|Santiago Tarrio, Spain
|34-31—65
|Oliver Bekker, South Africa
|31-35—66
|Jorge Campillo, Spain
|34-32—66
|Ross McGowan, England
|32-34—66
|Darius Van Driel, Netherlands
|33-33—66
|Wil Besseling, Netherlands
|35-32—67
|David Drysdale, Scotland
|34-33—67
|Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Spain
|35-32—67
|Oliver Fisher, England
|34-33—67
|Joel Girrbach, Switzerland
|33-34—67
|Richard Mansell, England
|33-34—67
|Lukas Nemecz, Austria
|34-33—67
|Renato Paratore, Italy
|34-33—67
|Matthieu Pavon, France
|33-34—67
|Richie Ramsay, Scotland
|33-34—67
|Marcel Schneider, Germany
|31-36—67
|Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden
|33-34—67
|Jeff Winther, Denmark
|34-33—67
|Alexander Bjork, Sweden
|34-34—68
|Gregory Bourdy, France
|34-34—68
|Kristoffer Broberg, Sweden
|35-33—68
|Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland
|35-33—68
|Ewen Ferguson, Scotland
|34-34—68
|Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal
|35-33—68
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark
|35-33—68
|David Horsey, England
|35-33—68
|Daan Huizing, Netherlands
|36-32—68
|Masahiro Kawamura, Japan
|34-34—68
|Marc Keller, Switzerland
|33-35—68
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden
|35-33—68
|Robert Macintyre, Scotland
|34-34—68
|Adrian Meronk, Poland
|35-33—68
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy
|35-33—68
|Dimi Papadatos, Australia
|36-32—68
|Carlos Pigem, Spain
|33-35—68
|Alvaro Quiros, Spain
|35-33—68
|Adrien Saddier, France
|37-31—68
|Joel Stalter, France
|32-36—68
|Graeme Storm, England
|34-34—68
|Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay
|34-34—68
|Adri Arnaus, Spain
|35-34—69
|Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark
|35-34—69
|David Carey, Ireland
|33-36—69
|Jean-Baptiste Gonnet, France
|34-35—69
|Scott Hend, Australia
|36-33—69
|Romain Langasque, France
|35-34—69
|Jake McLeod, Australia
|34-35—69
|Edoardo Molinari, Italy
|34-35—69
|Wilco Nienaber, South Africa
|35-34—69
|Victor Perez, France
|35-34—69
|Alfie Plant, England
|37-32—69
|Robin Roussel, France
|33-36—69
|Benjamin Rusch, Switzerland
|33-36—69
|Joel Sjoholm, Sweden
|35-34—69
|Lee Slattery, England
|33-36—69
|Tristen Strydom, South Africa
|36-33—69
|Maximilien Sturdza, Switzerland
|34-35—69
|James Sugrue, Ireland
|35-34—69
|Andy Sullivan, England
|35-34—69
|Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa
|35-34—69
|Uli Weinhandl, Austria
|34-35—69
|Robin Williams, England
|35-34—69
|Marcus Armitage, England
|34-36—70
|Bobby Bai, China
|35-35—70
|Julien Brun, France
|35-35—70
|Filippo Celli, Italy
|37-33—70
|Ashley Chesters, England
|35-35—70
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada
|33-37—70
|Sean Crocker, United States
|35-35—70
|Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa
|38-32—70
|Paul Dunne, Ireland
|33-37—70
|Calum Fyfe, Scotland
|37-33—70
|Stephen Gallacher, Scotland
|35-35—70
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain
|35-35—70
|Matthew Jordan, England
|37-33—70
|Jesper Kennegard, Sweden
|34-36—70
|Tom Lewis, England
|32-38—70
|Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic
|36-34—70
|James Morrison, England
|33-37—70
|Chris Paisley, England
|35-35—70
|Antoine Rozner, France
|35-35—70
|Ricardo Santos, Portugal
|35-35—70
|Marc Warren, Scotland
|35-35—70
|Danny Willett, England
|37-33—70
|Jordan Zunic, Australia
|35-35—70
|Thomas Aiken, South Africa
|36-35—71
|Wu Ashun, China
|35-36—71
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|36-35—71
|Jeremy Freiburghaus, Switzerland
|33-38—71
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain
|38-33—71
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|34-37—71
|Jordan Gumberg, United States
|33-38—71
|Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark
|36-35—71
|Benjamin Hebert, France
|36-35—71
|Sebastian Heisele, Germany
|38-33—71
|Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark
|37-34—71
|David Howell, England
|35-36—71
|Mikko Korhonen, Finland
|37-34—71
|Francesco Laporta, Italy
|37-34—71
|Niklas Lemke, Sweden
|34-37—71
|Hugo Leon, Chile
|34-37—71
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France
|38-33—71
|Jamie Lovemark, United States
|36-35—71
|Filip Mruzek, Czech Republic
|37-34—71
|Zach Murray, Australia
|37-34—71
|Shubhankar Sharma, India
|34-37—71
|Julian Suri, United States
|36-35—71
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany
|36-35—71
|Oliver Wilson, England
|37-34—71
|Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium
|35-37—72
|Matt Ford, England
|36-36—72
|Lorenzo Gagli, Italy
|35-37—72
|Sebastien Gros, France
|34-38—72
|Cedric Gugler, Switzerland
|38-34—72
|Raphael Jacquelin, France
|38-34—72
|Haydn Porteous, South Africa
|35-37—72
|Andres Romero, Argentina
|38-34—72
|Kalle Samooja, Finland
|35-37—72
|Hui-Lin Zhang, China
|37-35—72
|Pep Angles, Spain
|36-37—73
|Daniel Gavins, England
|34-39—73
|Miguel Angel Jimenez, Spain
|37-36—73
|Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark
|35-38—73
|Joakim Lagergren, Sweden
|37-36—73
|Sven Cremer, Germany
|35-39—74
|Mathias Eggenberger, Switzerland
|38-36—74
|Gregory Havret, France
|35-39—74
|Angel Hidalgo, Spain
|37-37—74
|Rikard Karlberg, Sweden
|40-34—74
|Nino Bertasio, Italy
|40-35—75
|Lucas Galliano, Switzerland
|38-37—75
|Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark
|39-36—75
|Andrea Pavan, Italy
|40-35—75
|Aleksander Radoicic, Montenegro
|36-39—75
|Niall Kearney, Ireland
|40-36—76
|Zander Lombard, South Africa
|39-37—76
|Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia
|42-34—76
|Richard Sterne, South Africa
|37-39—76
|Nicola Gerhardsen, Switzerland
|39-38—77
|Julien Guerrier, France
|42-35—77
|Jack Singh Brar, England
|39-38—77
|Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland
|38-41—79
|Loic Ettlin, Switzerland
|39-41—80
