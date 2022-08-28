NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 Results

Sunday At Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, Fla. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (21) Austin Dillon,…

Sunday

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (21) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 160 laps, 41 points.

2. (6) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 160, 39.

3. (14) Austin Cindric, Ford, 160, 34.

4. (35) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 160, 0.

5. (37) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 160, 0.

6. (33) Cody Ware, Ford, 160, 31.

7. (36) BJ McLeod, Ford, 160, 0.

8. (13) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 160, 44.

9. (34) David Ragan, Ford, 160, 28.

10. (22) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 160, 44.

11. (30) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 159, 36.

12. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 158, 42.

13. (23) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 158, 0.

14. (10) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 156, 23.

15. (16) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 154, 22.

16. (15) Cole Custer, Ford, 153, 21.

17. (11) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, dvp, 148, 22.

18. (25) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 144, 19.

19. (29) Harrison Burton, Ford, dvp, 140, 26.

20. (7) Kevin Harvick, Ford, accident, 139, 20.

21. (27) Aric Almirola, Ford, accident, 138, 16.

22. (20) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 138, 20.

23. (32) Todd Gilliland, Ford, accident, 138, 19.

24. (4) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, accident, 137, 13.

25. (19) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, accident, 137, 20.

26. (28) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, accident, 137, 0.

27. (8) Chris Buescher, Ford, accident, 137, 10.

28. (18) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, accident, 137, 9.

29. (2) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, accident, 137, 17.

30. (31) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 137, 12.

31. (26) Chase Briscoe, Ford, accident, 124, 6.

32. (9) Michael McDowell, Ford, accident, 101, 6.

33. (12) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, accident, 101, 4.

34. (17) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 101, 3.

35. (24) Brad Keselowski, Ford, dvp, 31, 2.

36. (5) Christopher Bell, Toyota, accident, 30, 1.

37. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, engine, 14, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 138.941 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 52 minutes, 44 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.128 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 30 laps.

Lead Changes: 39 among 19 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Larson 0; C.Elliott 1-21; E.Jones 22-23; C.Elliott 24-26; E.Jones 27-30; C.Elliott 31-34; J.Logano 35-36; C.Lajoie 37-40; B.Wallace 41-42; E.Jones 43; C.Lajoie 44-45; E.Jones 46-50; C.Buescher 51; E.Jones 52-58; W.Byron 59; E.Jones 60-62; A.Bowman 63; D.Hamlin 64-76; J.Logano 77-78; B.McLeod 79-80; C.Elliott 81; T.Reddick 82-85; C.Elliott 86-87; K.Busch 88-89; T.Reddick 90-91; K.Busch 92-96; M.Truex 97; T.Dillon 98; M.McDowell 99-100; J.Logano 101-106; T.Reddick 107-108; J.Logano 109; T.Reddick 110-114; A.Bowman 115-124; J.Logano 125-127; J.Haley 128-135; D.Suárez 136-137; A.Dillon 138-144; A.Cindric 145-157; A.Dillon 158-160

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Elliott, 5 times for 31 laps; E.Jones, 6 times for 22 laps; J.Logano, 5 times for 14 laps; T.Reddick, 4 times for 13 laps; A.Cindric, 1 time for 13 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 13 laps; A.Bowman, 2 times for 11 laps; A.Dillon, 2 times for 10 laps; J.Haley, 1 time for 8 laps; K.Busch, 2 times for 7 laps; C.Lajoie, 2 times for 6 laps; B.McLeod, 1 time for 2 laps; B.Wallace, 1 time for 2 laps; D.Suárez, 1 time for 2 laps; M.McDowell, 1 time for 2 laps; M.Truex, 1 time for 1 lap; T.Dillon, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Buescher, 1 time for 1 lap; W.Byron, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Elliott, 4; K.Larson, 2; J.Logano, 2; R.Chastain, 2; K.Harvick, 2; W.Byron, 2; T.Reddick, 2; D.Hamlin, 2; C.Bell, 1; Ky.Busch, 1; A.Bowman, 1; D.Suárez, 1; A.Cindric, 1; C.Briscoe, 1; Ku.Busch, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Elliott, 922; 2. K.Larson, 788; 3. R.Blaney, 779; 4. J.Logano, 767; 5. R.Chastain, 761; 6. M.Truex, 754; 7. C.Bell, 733; 8. K.Harvick, 690; 9. Ky.Busch, 679; 10. W.Byron, 664; 11. A.Bowman, 615; 12. D.Suárez, 614; 13. T.Reddick, 602; 14. D.Hamlin, 591; 15. A.Cindric, 580; 16. C.Briscoe, 571.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

