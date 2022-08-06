WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian forces assault eastern cities | Grain shipments offer hope to food crisis | War flattens Eastern European tourism | Red Cross asked to help find loved ones
Life Is Good wins $1 million Whitney Stakes at Saratoga

The Associated Press

August 6, 2022, 8:25 PM

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Life Is Good led wire-to-wire and held off stablemate Happy Saver by two lengths to win the $1 million Whitney Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on a steamy Saturday.

The 4-5 favorite, owned by CHC and WinStar Farm, completed the 1 1/8 miles in 1 minute, 48.97 seconds. Hot Rod Charlie finished third.

The 4-year-old Life Is Good improved his record to eight wins in 10 starts and earned his third Grade 1 victory. The win gave him an automatic berth in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland in November. Cafe Pharoah, Olympiad and Cyberknife have also earned automatic berths.

Trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Oritz Jr., Life Is Good paid $3.70 to win and $3.20 to place. Happy Saver paid $6.40 to place in the four-horse field.

Americanrevolution was scratched.

