WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian drones downed in Crimea | US announces new military aid | Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge | Doctors stay in war-hit towns: ‘People need us’
Home » Sports » Klimala helps Red Bulls…

Klimala helps Red Bulls draw Cincinnati 1-1 with equalizer

The Associated Press

August 20, 2022, 9:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Patryk Klimala scored the equalizer for the New York Red Bulls in a 1-1 draw with Cincinnati on Saturday.

Klimala scored the equalizer in the 23rd minute on a penalty kick for the Red Bulls (11-8-8).

Matt Miazga scored the lone goal for Cincinnati (8-8-10).

The Red Bulls outshot Cincinnati 14-3, with three shots on goal to two for Cincinnati.

Carlos Miguel saved one of the two shots he faced for the Red Bulls. Roman Celentano made two saves for Cincinnati.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Red Bulls host Inter Miami and Cincinnati hosts the Columbus Crew.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Which agencies are the biggest potential targets for union growth?

Federal unions have a way to locate unrepresented employees, OPM says

Acquisition workers now have a much easier path to track continuous learning requirements

State Dept’s top HR official outlines vision to rebuild diplomatic workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up