Kane at the double as unbeaten Tottenham wins 2-0 at Forest

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Harry Kane moved third in the all-time Premier League scoring charts with two goals on Sunday as Tottenham won 2-0 at Nottingham Forest in an entertaining Premier League clash.

Kane scored in either half to draw level with Andrew Cole on 187 Premier League goals — behind only Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208) — and ensure his side’s unbeaten start to the season continues.

However, Dean Henderson’s second penalty save in back-to-back home games saw the England striker’s run of 21 successful spot kicks come to an end.

Antonio Conte’s Spurs found the perfect way to quieten down the home ground as it took the lead after just five minutes. Kane’s touch set Dejan Kulusevski away and, after advancing up the pitch, the Swede returned the ball to the England captain, who found the bottom corner from 20 yards in clinical fashion.

Tottenham then had enough chances to have the game wrapped up by the midway point of the first half. Kane was first denied by a last-ditch tackle and then also drifted a shot wide before Forest managed to increase its pressure and pin the visitors back.

Lewis O’Brien forced Hugo Lloris into a diving save with a shot from distance while the France goalkeeper also had to be alert to claw away a cross with Jesse Lingard lurking at the back post.

Forest’s best moment came five minutes before the break when Lingard laid off Harry Toffolo’s cross to Morgan Gibbs-White, but the record signing could not keep his shot down.

Tottenham had another perfect chance to give itself breathing space when it was awarded a penalty eight minutes after the break as Steve Cook deliberately handled Ivan Perisic’s cross.

There was a lengthy delay as VAR checked whether Cook should have been sent off, with the review system agreeing with referee Craig Pawson’s decision to book the defender.

When the penalty was finally taken Henderson produced the heroics again, just as he did against West Ham, as he dived full length to his right to palm away Kane’s powerful kick.

It was the first spot kick Kane had missed for Tottenham since February 2018.

Forest could immediately have leveled but Neco Williams dragged a shot wide at the far post.

But the game really opened up and Spurs began to prosper on the counterattack and again had enough chances to be out of sight.

The visitors did eventually double their lead with nine minutes remaining. Richarlison won the ball back and sent in a delicious cross that Kane headed into an empty net.

